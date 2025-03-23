“The Parents Don’t Live Around”: Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is More Than Just a Team Owner for His NASCAR Drivers

When Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team recently made its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500, the former NASCAR driver was hands-on, actively participating in everything from helping in unloading the charter to managing the team’s needs in the garage.

However, this was not the only incident of him being involved with his team so much; his commitment has been a constant presence. His sister and business partner, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, shed light on this dedication and the reason behind the same.

During a recent dialogue with Shannon Spake on the NASCAR Daily podcast, Kelley attributed their hands-on leadership style to their upbringing. She reflected on how, as the elder sibling, she often played the protector, a role both she and Dale Jr. have naturally extended to support their team’s new drivers. This helps the newcomers put their guard down and feel at ease, according to Kelley.

She recently revealed the supportive ethos behind Junior Motorsports, emphasizing its role as a nurturing ground for emerging talents, and said, “I get to do a lot of nurturing for Junior Motorsports because we are stepping stones for drivers. A lot of times these drivers come through maybe they’re not local, the parents don’t live around, or whatever it is.”

“And so I just kind of take them under our wing and kind of be that second mom and dad figure for them and you do that for different people in different stages of their life,” she added.

Dale Jr. and Kelley have consistently extended a helping hand to young racers like Noah Gragson, and Josh Berry, and late-model drivers like William Byron, who have all ascended to the Cup Series under their mentorship. And that most likely justifies why Dale Jr. is so involved with his JR Motorsports team, along with his sister also playing a crucial role.

Are Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt under the pressure of their family name?

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a colossus in NASCAR, and naturally, any name linked with him carries massive expectations. That was certainly true for his children, Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt as well. While Dale Jr. may not have mirrored the towering achievements of his father on the track in NASCAR, he has impacted the sport in many ways, be it through his racing, owning a NASCAR team, or being a broadcaster.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller touched on this legacy during a recent episode of the NASCAR Daily podcast. She delved into the weight of carrying forward the Earnhardt family name, stressing how it permeates their everyday lives. She stated, “We are Racers! Like we grew up in it, we were born into it, we grew up with it, and we know a lot of things but this is what we’re passionate about and this is what we know.”

Their racing legacy is not just a backdrop but the driving force behind their daily activities, guiding their decisions and goals. Even now, the legacy continues to evolve, as Kelley’s son, is getting ready for his own NASCAR journey, currently cutting his teeth in midget racing.