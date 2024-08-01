Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Hilarious Confession on How He Forced His Wife Amy Earnhardt to Like His Houseboat

One of the reasons why Dale Earnhardt Jr. is so popular even today is that race fans relate with him. On a recent episode of his podcast, he revealed that he had done something despite his significant other telling him not to. On this particular occasion, it was buying a huge boat. His wife Amy Earnhardt was not on board with the plan at the time and even today, she does not like her husband’s prized possession.

Amy said that the boat had an oven inside of it that had to be decades old. Junior explained that it was a 2002 Gibson Houseboat which meant it wasn’t that old, despite it looked older. It was his wife who had come up with the name of the vessel and it was hilarious. The houseboat is called ‘She Said No’. The purchase was an impulsive decision by the JR Motorsports owner. He was surfing through eBay with no intention of buying anything, just looking at what others were selling.

With y’all’s help I think I’m over the brief truck camper obsession. I bought a 22 year old houseboat last year. I’ve owned one before but for past and current owners what are some cool ideas. I’m adding new carpet. Otherwise I’m open to ideas, dos, and don’ts. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 21, 2024

It was here that he saw the houseboat and missed the one he had several years ago. While his wife did not agree with the idea, Junior went ahead, did his own thing, and got what he wanted. He also managed to put his wife’s name on the boat which makes it look like she agreed to it. Amy cleared it up as soon as the matter was brought forth on the podcast by her husband

“We have this boat that Dale bought. I said no but Dale bought it anyway…you bought the boat…(about her name on the title) that doesn’t mean I have anything to do with the choice of this boat. It was a ploy and a manipulation tactic…and I still have disdain for the boat,” she said.

Later on in the episode, she said that she had never seen anything like the “window shopping” her husband did for such large items and that there was no purpose behind the boat’s purchase. To be fair, her husband nodded in agreement as he acknowledged that it was indeed an impulsive decision. However, the former Cup Series driver did not seem to regret his decision as he spoke highly of his possession.