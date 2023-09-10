“It’s Obviously a Huge Deal”: What Winning His Third NASCAR Championship Would Mean for Kyle Busch

Ever since Kyle Busch moved into Richard Childress Racing at the start of this season, he has been on something like a redemption tour. Winning three races and several top 10s and top 5s, Busch cemented himself in the points standing as one of the championship contenders for the 2023 Cup Series run.

However, somewhere in the middle of the season, he began to lack some consistency in race finishes, but looking at the bigger picture, all that would matter now would be his performance in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, recently while speaking with the media, ahead of the second playoff race, Busch was asked about his thoughts on having a chance to win his third title this year and how it would impact his new team RCR, along with his family, particularly his son Brexton Busch, who is already showing promise as a future race winner.

Kyle Busch reveals what a third win would mean for his family and RCR



The RCR driver subsequently responded, “First and foremost, I don’t know if it would be bigger for me to get my third or for RCR to get their seventh. It’s obviously a huge deal in this sport to win in this sport for as difficult as it is.”

Busch further mentioned that besides the family aspect, he had a great time during his second championship-winning experience in 2019. He enjoyed the celebration and other activities with his family. Additionally, his son Brexton was a bit older and was able to participate and remember the event.

“Would certainly be even more awesome to have Lennix be there and Brexton be there now that he’s older and cherish that. He knows what it means to win championships because he’s been doing it at his level. Which is much smaller, but for an eight-year-old to go to a racetrack and beat all the rest of his buddies for the points at the end of the year.”

Busch is to start the Kansas race from the back



Disaster struck for Busch ahead of the playoff race at Kansas, after he contacted the outside wall at turn four during the practice session. Thereafter he limped his car back to the pits. Ultimately, the two-time Cup Series champion was not able to participate in the qualifying lap, hence relegating him to the back of the field.

Despite the setback, Busch revealed that the car had felt good and they could power their way through the field throughout the duration of the field. Busch still has the chance as long as he remains incident-free during the race on Sunday night. However, a win from back there would certainly be a challenge to overcome.

Nonetheless, looking at this optimistically, he should be able to conclude the race on a better note than where it started.