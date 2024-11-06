“TV Is Never Gonna Buy That”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Scathing Response to Voices Wanting Change in NASCAR Format

The demand for a change in the format of the NASCAR Cup Series has grown after the recent race in Martinsville. The selection of Championship 4 drivers does not have many takers and people believe that the format has prevented several deserving drivers from fighting for the title in Phoenix. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not wholeheartedly one of those asking for a change.

The icon broke his thoughts down in an episode of Dale Jr. Download and explained why those wanting the sport to go back to the previous 10-race Chase format were in the wrong.

He said, “I’d love that dude. if I could mash a button and go back to the original points structure, I would be mashing it. But that is never going to happen. It’s never happening. TV is not going to buy that.”

He acknowledged that the current system is not perfect and there could be a change coming, which is what he ideally wants. But he has the understanding that a return to the old format, as many advantages as it has, might not necessarily be beneficial for everyone.

He further detailed that he does not have an issue with the playoffs or the elimination format. What worries him is something different.

He continued, “I just don’t think there’s enough sample size for us to feel as confident about the result as we did with the old system. The old system was that you couldn’t question it. This guy ran all the races and got the most points there you go. You can’t argue that.” He believes that the all-around competition was much more balanced and fairer than the old way of things.

Does the current playoff format favor particular teams?

As Denny Hamlin has time and time again said, each round of the playoffs is a three-race season of its own. A driver has got to be perfect in each of them to ensure climbing the ladder and reaching the finale. And even then, not the best among them is always rewarded with the championship.

This is because each team and driver have different strengths. Ryan Blaney, for example, is not as good a racer on intermediates as he is on superspeedways. Kyle Larson, on the other hand, struggles on superspeedways.

When this is the case, deciding the champion based on the result of a single short-track race in Phoenix naturally becomes not the best route to take.

Dale Jr. said about this, “The final race of the round does get me excited and you would lose that going to a 10-race playoff. But I feel better about the crowning of the champion at the end of that 10 races than I do at the end of one event in Phoenix. No matter where you put it.” The way forward is left to be decided by NASCAR.