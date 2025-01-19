“It’s Pointless and It’s A Waste”: NASCAR Policy on Preseason Testing Gets Full Support of Fans

Had this been a couple of decades ago, fans would have seen their favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the race tracks already for preseason tests. Until 2008, it was normal for teams to get to tracks in the offseason and test for as long as they wanted to. There was no lap limit, time limit, or frequency limit. However, that landscape has long changed.

In 2008, NASCAR ruled that teams cannot test on tracks on the schedule for the upcoming season. This move was controversial at the time and drew criticism from drivers like Jimmie Johnson. The promotion went ahead with it, wanting to relieve the financial pressure on teams.

The question at hand, a decade after the sport got rid of testing, is whether teams are better off now or if off-season testing ought to be brought back. A discussion on X (formerly Twitter) shone a light on the opinions of the fans. One opined, “Um no. It’s pointless and it’s a waste of the teams money. If fans loved it so much fans didn’t show up.”

Another added, “Don’t forget that crew members have just one off week from Daytona to Phoenix. That’s a huge grind that is very difficult to navigate through. Let those folks be home with family when they have the opportunity.” NASCAR’s current schedule is packed enough as it is. Adding off-season tests to it would be catastrophic to team member’s calendars.

More testing also increases the risk of cars crashing needlessly and adding to the monetary burdens. One comment read with this in mind, “The teams don’t need it though. The risk greatly outweighs the reward for teams to run laps at Daytona. Would I like to see it come back? Sure. However, teams dont need it.”

I don't think testing would be necessary. I don't think the teams would even bother with it. But more practice which they've done is correct. — Eric (@Foxhound2931) January 15, 2025

A tradition by the name of ‘Preseason Thunder’ was prevalent back then as well. This period of winter testing was a prelude to the Daytona Speedweeks and usually went down in the second or third week of January. In 2015, NASCAR banned this form of testing as well alongside every other. Once again, it was to cut costs for teams.

Drivers use the off-season now to pursue other interests outside NASCAR. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are out on dirt tracks, for example. Watching them race in other marquee events makes for great entertainment as well. “I really don’t care to be honest. I’d rather see Larson and Bell racing midgets than stuck at Daytona testing,” one fan noted.

Complaints of NASCAR racing not being a profitable venture fill the ears of fans every single season. Under this atmosphere, bringing back preseason testing would do no good to anybody. Banning it is one of those rare occasions where the promotion appears to have struck the right chord with fans.