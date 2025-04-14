mobile app bar

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson Give Emotional Tribute to Jon Edwards After Bristol: “Like a Brother to Me”

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and former Cup driver Jeff Gordon congratulates NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 7, 2021; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and former Cup driver Jeff Gordon congratulates NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a family member or close friend passes away, the tradition is to send flowers or money. Kyle Larson paid his respects to close friend and Larson’s media relations director, Jon Edwards, who unexpectedly passed away Thursday at the far too young age of 52 years old, in a different way.

Larson did something that Edwards likely would have smiled about in his memory: Larson went out and dominated Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading a race-high 411 laps of the 500-lap race around the .533-mile high-banked oval.

“This one is definitely for Jon,” Larson said over the team radio shortly after crossing the start-finish line and before he did a celebratory “Polish Victory Lap” (drove around BMS in the opposite direction).

He then put an exclamation mark on the win by having one of the smokiest burnouts that NASCAR has seen in a long time, bringing out a huge cheer.

Later, interviewed by FOX Sports, Larson again gave a testimonial to his friend.

“This one’s definitely for Jon,” Larson said. “He’s just a great guy, and we’re going to miss him. Successful weekend here, wish he would have been here with us to celebrate, but I know he’s celebrating in spirit.”

All four Hendrick Motorsports cars carried testimonial stickers that had Edwards’ photo as well as the words: “Jon Edwards. One of a Kind. 1972-2025.”

Also saddened by the loss of Edwards was NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. Edwards served as Gordon’s PR representative for over 20 seasons.

“It’s been a rough week, I’ll be honest,” Gordon told FOX Sports. “I lost somebody that was like a brother to me, and so many other people that he impacted. The outpouring, I just want to say thank you to everybody that has been sending messages, making phone calls, the tribute on the car.

“Kyle was obviously very close to Jon, and Jon did a lot for him. You could tell he was driving with a passion out there … what a just dominant performance, and this one was for Jon. He would not want the limelight or any of this attention, but I know how proud he’d be of this performance and this team.”

Larson Has Now Won 3 of the Last 6 Cup Races at Bristol

It was Larson’s second win of the weekend, having also taken the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol.

After expressing his sadness about the loss of Edwards, Larson then rebounded with his noted smile, including taking a good-natured jab at runner-up Denny Hamlin, who came into Sunday’s race having won the last two previous Cup races at Martinsville and Darlington.

“Glad to stop (Hamlin’s bid for a)  three-peat,” Larson said before eliciting a large round of applause from the crowd by adding, “We hate to see (Hamlin) win, as I’m sure you guys do, too.”

It was Larson’s third career Cup win at Bristol; he’s won half of the last six races there, including the last two. It was also the fastest short-track race in NASCAR Cup history (average lap speed of 126.528 mph at a time of 2 hours and 41 minutes).

“It’s just good to be back here in victory lane,” said Kyle Larson.

It was also the 315th win for Hendrick Motorsports, as well as its third win in the first nine races of the season.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these