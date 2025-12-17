“It’s A Love-Hate Relationship”: Jeff Burton Believes There Is More to Be Added to His Family’s NASCAR Legacy

The Burtons are one of the most iconic racing families in NASCAR history. The most successful driver to emerge from the family is Jeff Burton. He secured 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins throughout his career and serves as a much-respected veteran. His brother, Ward, too, has raced in the top tier. Following them, Jeff’s son, Harrison, and his nephew, Jeb, are currently competing in the sport as well.

In an interview with Frontstretch in 2024, Jeff explained how much of a privilege it has been for him and his family to be a part of this sport and create a name for themselves.

He noted that while it breaks their heart and is a difficult way to make a living, it is a massive honor to be doing it. Why? Because he thinks it is a gift to be able to do something you love for a profession.

He said, “If you look at the number of people that have started races versus the people who have won them, it’s a small percentage to ever win a Cup [Series] race, which makes it really great to be a part of, but also makes it difficult. It’s a love-hate relationship, and because of all of that, our family is tough. We have dealt with a lot of adversity, and we don’t quit, and we keep bringing effort.”

He greatly admires the fact that his family is filled with fighters who work hard to stay in the game and win races. Jeff is proud every single time that someone in his family has won a race. But he is also proud of the fight each of them has put up thus far. He mentioned with great optimism that there is still a long way to go and a lot more to achieve.

“There’s more to do,” he added. “We’re not done. Jeb’s [Burton] still racing. Harrison’s still racing. I’m still in the sport, and I know Harrison and Jeb are committed and dedicated just like Ward and I were.” Harrison created history when he won his maiden Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2024, rounding off the regular season that year, and reached the playoffs.

In 2025, he drove for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series and finished 12th in the driver standings. He is set to drive the No. 24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing in 2026. Hopefully, he will live up to his father’s expectations and, once again, gain the chops to compete back in the top tier soon.