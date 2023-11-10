Who Is Ryan Blaney’s Girlfriend? Is NASCAR’s Newest Champion Single?

Oct 1, 2023; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and girlfriend Gianna Tulio salute the flag during the national anthem at the 2023 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Blaney later took the checkered flag. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend, Ryan Blaney secured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship title with a win at Phoenix Raceway, cementing his place among the sport’s elite. Since the end of the season, there has been a growing curiosity about his personal life, particularly regarding his romantic relationships.

Turns out, Blaney does have a girlfriend. The Team Penske driver is in a relationship with a woman named Gianna Tulio, who has gained celebrity status in her own right as a model for the Hooters brand.

The details regarding how they met are unknown to the public, but their relationship was announced over social media through posts of them visiting a Ski Resort town in Vail, Colorado.

Tulio hails from South Florida and has modelled for Hooters both domestically and internationally, showcasing her versatility in swimwear as well as in formal attire. Additionally, she has achieved some notable accomplishments in her modeling career, including being selected as Miss June in the 2019 Hooters calendar and ultimately being crowned Miss Hooters in 2021.

Ryan Blaney and his girlfriend have been celebrating his championship win in New York

Just days after winning the Cup Series title, Blaney and Tulio were out and about in New York, visiting several key landmarks around the city as well as appearing in interviews, etc.

The couple visited the Empire State Building while receiving a talk show like tour of the iconic skyscraper. They even had a picture taken atop the 102-floor building. Additionally, Blaney posed for pictures in front of Times Square with his title-winning trophy.

All of this was obviously a part of his Champion’s Tour for winning the Bill France Cup. Apart from soaking in the sights and sounds of the Big Apple, the two have also been busy with several media appearances and the general spotlight that comes with being crowned a champion.