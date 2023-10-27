Jeff Gordon Has No Issue With Michael Jordan Stealing NASCAR Spotlight: “Not in an Attention-Seeking Position”

During his racing days, Jeff Gordon opened up new frontiers for NASCAR, be it about the off-track expectations from the drivers, or, most importantly, growing the sport by expanding the fanbase. And while Gordon is one of the biggest icons in American motorsports, in 2020, when it was announced that Michael Jordan would enter NASCAR as a team owner with Denny Hamlin, the sport finally had the biggest icon in perhaps world sport as a face.

So what does someone like Gordon, who has been the focal point of the sport for the better part of two decades, think about sharing the spotlight and in most cases, surrender that, to Michael Jordan and Pitbull, who naturally grab more attention? Seems like he does not mind that at all. Infact, the Hendrick Motorsports legend feels this is exactly what the sport needs.

In a recent conversation with Fox Sports, Gordon was asked about global stars like Jordan and Pitbull garnering most of the spotlight through the ownership route.

“First of all, I’m not in an attention-seeking position. That was different as a driver — you’re trying to attract sponsors or keep your sponsors happy and fans and all those things. We love the brand that we have, and we want to maintain that. But when Michael Jordan and Pitbull and others like that come into the sport, it grows the sport.”

“It makes it better for all of us. I’d like to think we’re competitors on the track with the other teams. But off the track, I feel like we’re all on the same team to build the sport,” Gordon said.

Martinsville has a special place in Jeff Gordon’s NASCAR career

This week, NASCAR heads to Martinsville in the final chance for drivers to make the championship four at Phoenix. While Larson has already qualified after his victory at Vegas, it is the present #24 that HMS will focus on, despite Byron being 30 points above the cutoff line.

The track is a special one for Gordon, who won his 93rd and final Cup Series race here in 2015, booking his place in the championship race. Unfortunately for Gordon, he lost to Kyle Busch that year in the final.

With how Byron has performed this season, the team can indeed feel confident about their chances on Sunday, and take the #24 into the finale, much like how Gordon did back in 2015.