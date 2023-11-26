Kyle Busch and Richard Childress’ Love Extends Beyond NASCAR, Suggests Wife’s Post

It is no secret that Kyle Busch has been enjoying his time with his new team Richard Childress Racing, and not just on the race track. According to a series of posts from his wife on social media, it seems that the Busch family has grown closer to Childress aside from their already existing racing relations.

RCR boss Richard Childress does not only own a racing team but a winery as well. Recently, Samantha Busch posted a couple of pictures enjoying herself with her husband and family members at Childress’ Vineyard in Lexington, NC.

The caption on her post read, “The best night @childresswines I absolutely love having family in town What did you all do today?” The Busch’s were seen getting their photograph taken ahead of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at the Childress Vineyards.

What’s the story behind Richard Childress’ winery?

Childress’ passion for wine has only grown after multiple visits to several wineries in California. After considering options in California and New York, Richard chose farmland in Lexington, which is in North Carolina’s first federally designated region for grape growing.

As per their website, the winery features over 70 acres of vineyards and 15 varieties of European Vitis vinifera cultivars at two vineyard sites. The environment, with its combination of humid climate, long growing season, and gravely, red clay soil are the key natural features of Childress Vineyards, producing a broad range of over 30 wines to appeal to both the introductory palate and the seasoned taster.

Additionally, Childress Vineyards has won over 750 medals in its years of operation, including NC Governor’s Cup awards, acknowledging his Vineyard as the premier vintner in the state.