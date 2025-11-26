Ryan Blaney Admits He’s the ‘Passenger Princess’ in His Marriage and Gianna’s the Real Speed Demon

Ryan Blaney may be one of the quickest drivers in the NASCAR field, often slicing his way from the back of the pack to the front to win races. But away from the track, he shifts into a completely different gear. He is perfectly content with not sitting in the driver’s seat and is happy adjusting the music, tinkering with the AC temperature, or even dozing off.

Unlike many NASCAR drivers who struggle to surrender control, Blaney has no issue handing the keys to someone else. In a recent conversation with Katie Nolan, Blaney explained the contrast.

“If there are two people, and like I have some buddies who are like, ‘I have to drive. Like I’m not riding a passenger. I’m driving.’ Like that’s fine with me. I’ll be your passenger princess. Yes, I have zero… I do not care whatsoever…”, he said, making it clear he does not feel the need to command the wheel at all times.

The Team Penske driver even pointed out that his wife, Gianna, tends to be the quicker driver in their household.

“My wife is way more of a speed demon, too, than I am… Yeah. If we got to get somewhere fast, she’s probably driving. And she’s like, ‘I’m driving.’ Like, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ like, ‘Okay, you got it,'” Blaney noted, giving full credit to her pace and decisiveness.

In an earlier interview, Blaney also revealed that he avoids becoming a backseat driver under any circumstances. He trusts whoever is driving and prefers to relax without offering unsolicited commentary. When he rides in the front passenger seat, he takes on what he considers his only real role: controlling the music.

Blaney feels that anyone riding in the backseat has complete freedom. They can scroll their phone, fall asleep, or do whatever they please. But the front passenger has a job to do, staying engaged with the driver, holding conversations, keeping the atmosphere light, and making sure the person behind the wheel doesn’t feel isolated.

Blaney admitted he is more comfortable with the duties that come with the front seat — chatting and selecting music as needed. He also mentioned a surprising detail. When he sits in the backseat, he often gets carsick. The notion of a racecar driver feeling queasy in an ordinary vehicle might sound ironic, but he offered it without hesitation.

On the track, the #12 Team Penske driver relies on instinct and exactitude. Off the track, he is perfectly fine letting someone else take the reins, because even a champion-level competitor can enjoy riding shotgun without feeling the need to steer the moment.