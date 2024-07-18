Jeff Gordon: How Many Times Has the NASCAR Veteran Won the Brickyard 400?

While several drivers go through their careers dreaming of winning at the Brickyard, Jeff Gordon has done it five times. Such is the talent of the four-time Cup Series champion. He was the winner of the inaugural race in 1994. Since that day, Gordon’s dominance at IMS has been iconic.

Advertisement

That first win was special for the driver of the #24 car. However, his last win at the track perhaps meant more to the four-time champion. At the time, Gordon was 43 years old and near the end of his career in NASCAR. The year was 2014 and the Hendrick Motorsports star got the better of Kasey Kahne in the closing stages to take the checkered flag. He was met with rousing applause from the fans at the venue and Gordon was overwhelmed.

On this day in 2014, Jeff Gordon won at Indianapolis! pic.twitter.com/6aC3n8rRdV — Nascarpixtures (@Nascarpixtures) July 27, 2023

“I finally made the restart of my life when it counted most,” he had said. “That sends a chill up your spine as a race car driver in a race that is so important to you, to have so many fans out there supporting you.”

Several drivers apart from Gordon have won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway multiple times. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has four wins at the track, followed by Kevin Harvick with three. Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, and Dale Jarrett have two wins each at the track. Out of the current full-time Cup racers, Rowdy and Brad Keselowski are the only ones who have tasted victory at the Oval before.

Rick Hendrick named pace car driver for the 2024 Brickyard race

It has been 30 years since the inaugural race at the Brickyard 400. So celebrating the anniversary, the promotion announced that HMS boss Rick Hendrick will be the honorary pace car driver.

Hendrick Motorsports has been around for decades and it is the most successful team in the competition’s history. The first taste of that dominating success was provided by Gordon with his multiple championship streak. Speaking to the media ahead of the race weekend, Hendrick found it hard to believe that it has been such a long time.

“Time goes by fast. I can’t believe it’s been four decades since we started Hendrick Motorsports and 30 years since Jeff (Gordon) won the inaugural Brickyard 400. I’ll never forget the excitement around that event and the thrill of winning a race at Indianapolis,” he said.

The veteran team owner will hope that one of his drivers wins the race on Sunday. HMS has all four of its drivers in the playoffs after a disappointing season last year. But winning at the Brickyard, 30 years after Gordon took the checkered flag, will be a special affair.