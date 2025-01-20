Jeff Gordon on Scouting Mission to Find the ‘Next Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart’ With Appearance at Chili Bowl

Dirt track racing has produced some of the most iconic NASCAR drivers, including Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, and Christopher Bell. Hence, while fulfilling his role as grand marshal at the recent Chili Bowl Nationals, Jeff Gordon admitted how he was also out there to scout the next great racing driver for Hendrick Motorsports.

In a discussion with Flo Racing, Gordon was queried about his thoughts on the significance of dirt racing within the American racing scene. He responded, “Don’t think that I’m just here as a fan watching some dirt racing. We’re going to keep our eyes open at all times for the next young talent to come up. The next Kyle Larson, the next Tony Stewart, whatever it may be…”

He added, “We are looking for the best talent that’s out there whether it’s short track on pavement or short track on dirt. And if we can find them young enough, we can groom them. We can put them in our system and hopefully bring them up and get them ready to be a Hendrick Cup driver… There’s a lot of young talent out here that can make their way to Cup one day…

Gordon highlighted their recent recruitment as an example of their strategy in action. He noted that the team had decided to include Corey Day, a standout from Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Racing Series, into NASCAR’s competitive roster. The decision was based purely on his impressive dirt track performances and Larson’s endorsement.

Gordon shared his insights on the unique qualities that dirt track drivers exhibit

When probed about the distinct advantages that dirt car drivers may have over pavement drivers, Gordon explained that dirt cars serve as great levelers despite the critical role of equipment. He noted that one can almost see the wheels turning in a driver’s head while they’re behind the wheel, observing whether they are aggressive or patient.

It also reveals whether they are proactive in searching for grip on the track, exploring alternative lines instead of merely tailgating another driver around each turn, and their strategies for overtaking.

Gordon emphasized that dirt racing is an excellent training ground for drivers, pointing out that it cultivates skills that are equally valuable on paved tracks, particularly for emerging talents in the early stages of their careers.

Reflecting on his affinity for dirt track racing and its contributions to the sport, the Vice-chairman of HMS remarked, “I’ve always loved dirt. And I’ve always loved the talent that comes from dirt.” Moving forward, it will be interesting to see which dirt track racer will ascend to the ranks of NASCAR next.