Jeff Gordon Reveals What Kept Him From Attempting ‘The Double’ Back in the Day: “It Didn’t Seem Right”

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson sit in the Arrow McLaren pit box on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Gordon is living ‘The Double’ vicariously — racing’s greatest test of man and machine, a combined 1,100 miles in IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. No, the NASCAR Hall of Famer hasn’t come out of retirement as a surprise entry. Rather, he’ll be experiencing it through Kyle Larson, driving for Arrow McLaren in the 500 and Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR nightcap at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

Gordon wishes Larson all the best in his bid to become only the second driver in NASCAR history — after Tony Stewart in 2001 — to complete both parts of ‘The Double’.

In contrast to Stewart, Robby Gordon, John Andretti, Kurt Busch and others who tackled ‘The Double’, Jeff Gordon had no interest in racing’s most iconic doubleheader.

“This is the closest I’ve come to this experience and what it is like and maybe what it could have, would have been like had I attempted it,” Gordon said on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “But I just don’t think there are many Kyle Larsons. I was always the type of driver where I was very laser focused on one team, one car, one kind of goal.”

And it was only NASCAR. Gordon said it was just the way his mindset and efforts were. He explained there was a reason he didn’t go back and forth running sprint cars, midgets, and other types of cars — it simply wasn’t the thing he did throughout his career, except when he was trying to make it into NASCAR.

“Partly, it’s because I didn’t think that I was as good at jumping in and out of cars. Some guys are just jumping from one team or one car to the next or even maybe getting the opportunity to get a quality enough car to do that. Mark Martin comes to mind,” Gordon reasoned, highlighting that Martin was one who could jump in any kind of car, anybody else’s car and go fast right away.

“For me it took time for me to learn the car, learn the team, communicate with them and that took time,” Gordon continued, recalling when he first did the Rolex 24 endurance race at Daytona. He had told himself he would never do it again unless he could fully commit to it in the way he wanted. He added that he only returned to the event after he had retired from NASCAR, when he could fully dedicate himself.

Gordon admires Larson’s bid at The Double

Gordon was full of praise for Kyle Larson’s side hustle driving sprint cars when not in NASCAR. “I admire the heck out of Kyle for what he’s capable of doing and he does it on such a regular basis that this doesn’t seem that abnormal for him,” he said, adding how it would have been “super stressful” for himself.

However, the 53-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer did narrate how his Indy 500 debut almost came to be. He said, “The only time it ever really became almost a reality is the 100th anniversary.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway management at that time was pushing really hard to get as many drivers from as many different series to compete in that race, and even then I didn’t put a whole lot of consideration into it just because it just didn’t seem right for me.”

While Gordon didn’t want to do ‘The Double’, there was a time early in his racing career that he did envision himself running the Indy 500 at IMS.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is for me like the holy grail, and it’s because of my upbringing in racing. My heroes were guys racing the Indy 500,” he said, remembering how a visit to IMS around 1981 simply filled him with awe.

Gordon went on to add about not getting a chance in IndyCar, saying, “Then moving to Indiana in like ‘86 (or) ’87, it just became even more of a goal of mine to want to race there and compete there. I tried, I wanted to race in the Indy 500 but the opportunity wasn’t there and I go south. And to me it was all about NASCAR at that point, not anything about IndyCar.”

Ultimately, NASCAR was there at the right time for Gordon to cash in on. He reflected how the series was expanding in popularity and then the inaugural Brickyard 400 was announced in 1994, which he felt was “when all the stars aligned.”

Racing for Rick Hendrick and Ray Evernham in a competitive car and at a track that meant the most to him was already special. But winning it was “just mind-blowing.” From that point onward, the Indy 500 was less appealing to Gordon as he felt the chances of winning it had reduced.

In the end, Gordon won the Brickyard 400 a record five times in his career. Looking back, it’s clear that Gordon’s instincts served him well.