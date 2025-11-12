mobile app bar

Christopher Bell’s Crew Chief Admits He’s Out of Answers on How to Fix the Next Gen Car at Short Tracks

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Nov 1, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway.

It’s not been long since the 2025 Cup Series ended with Kyle Larson winning the title, but the sport is already picking itself up from its short nap a focusing on things ahead. NASCAR and Goodyear will conduct their first tire test of the offseason at Bristol this week. The primary goal? To try out different tire compounds and sort out the Next Gen car’s short track issues. Adam Stevens, for one, doesn’t understand what kind of solution would work.

Ever since the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022, the racing product on short tracks and road courses has dropped drastically. This is because of the aero-sensitivity of the trailing cars in tracks that had only one line. Stevens, Christopher Bell‘s crew chief, pointed this out in an interview with Matt Weaver to express his cluelessness.

I think everyone has a handle on what they want to happen, but I don’t think anybody has a handle on what it’s going to take, aerodynamically, to make that happen. I would certainly put myself in that category,” said Stevens. We all want the trailing car not to be at such a disadvantage to the leading car. How to make that happen, I have not put any time or study into that.”

“I can tell you the people who have taken the time over the years haven’t had much success anyway, so I can’t tell you what widget we need to try either. If anyone knows what that widget is, it isn’t me.”

Stevens isn’t the only one with this kind of opinion. Several drivers and crew chiefs are either without answers or with some pretty complex wavering solutions in this matter.

Who will be a part of the test?

The two-day test is mainly being conducted for Goodyear to continue working on tire compounds and combinations after the racing product swung dramatically throughout the year based on a variety of factors. The most important one of them all is believed to be the track and ambient temperature.

Cool weather discouraged tires from sticking to the track, creating a situation in which a set could last 30-50 laps when managed right. While this was encouraged for the speed differential it created, fans believe that there ought to be a middle ground that isn’t overtly dependent on the weather.

To find this middle ground, NASCAR has employed 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, and RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece. Notably, this test will also be the first time the short track package is fitted with the 750 HP tapered spacer.

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

