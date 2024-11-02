“You Want a Boy or a Girl?”: Natalie Decker’s Latest Pregnancy Post Scores Another Win With NASCAR Fandom

Natalie Decker stepped away from the racetrack after her last appearance during the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, shifting gears to embrace a personal milestone. On August 14, 2024, she delighted her fans with the news of her pregnancy.

In a recent social media update, Decker shared a black-and-white photo where she’s seen lifting her black sweatshirt to reveal her baby bump, paired with white shorts, and captioned the heartwarming post, “6 months growing you .”

While she may not currently be competing, Decker keeps the connection with her fans strong by sharing updates on her journey into motherhood. Her loyal fans, ever supportive, flooded her latest post with affectionate comments, celebrating this new chapter alongside her.

Fans have warmly embraced Decker’s transition into motherhood, with one admirer commenting, “Motherhood has enhanced your beauty. Much love to you and Derek.” Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “Awe, you’re absolutely Stunning Natalie. Adorable Baby Bump.”

Curiosity also piqued among her followers, as one inquired, “You want a boy or a girl? (Or do you already know?).” Meanwhile, another fan expressed amazement at her progress, remarking, “Look at that growing child inside you.”

6 months growing you 🩵 pic.twitter.com/Xqhsgqw4XW — Natalie Decker (@NatalieRacing) November 1, 2024

Decker‘s husband, Derek Lemke, who is also a racecar driver, has been her steadfast partner throughout her pregnancy. The couple shared vows on New Year’s Eve in 2023 following their engagement in December 2022.

Decker quashed rumors regarding her racing career’s end

Having competed in only two races in 2024 at Daytona and Charlotte, the sole female Xfinity Series driver as of now made waves earlier in the season by breaking a record previously held by Danica Patrick.

Decker led a NASCAR race for seven laps, a feat no woman had accomplished since 2013 since Patrick’s last appearance in the sport. Speculation about her retirement surfaced after her mid-year pregnancy announcement, though she never officially stated she was stepping away from NASCAR.

In order to set the record straight, the Xfinity driver addressed the rumors head-on with a tweet. She wrote: “I don’t owe anybody an answer for anything, but I want to make one thing clear once a race car driver always a race car driver. I’ll be back in the car in 2025.”

Decker also holds the record for the best finish by a female driver in the Truck Series, having surged from P30 to a P5 place in the 2020 Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

The achievement alone is enough to prove her prowess on the track and the fact that she has a lot of racing left in her before she decides to retire.