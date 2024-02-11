Jeff Gordon’s Bold Claim Ahead of the Super Bowl: “It’s Our Year”

25 September 2016: Jeff Gordon gives an interview before the Bad Boy Off Road 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 25 NASCAR Motorsport USA Chase for the Sprint Cup Round of 16 – Bad Boy Off Road 300

A lot of anticipation goes into the Super Bowl LVIII this year. And why won’t it? It places the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs just like it did in the championship four years ago. And this time, it is expected of the 49ers to avenge their devastating defeat of 2022 and also to claim a title for the first time in 29 years. The hype around this event is so much that even 4x NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon has flown to Las Vegas to watch the game live and cheer for his favorite team.

His favorite team is the 49ers, of course. And he is sure of his team winning the championship this year.

Gordon exclaimed, “Headed out to Vegas to watch my 9ers win the Superbowl. It’s been since 1994 since they won their last one, the same year I won my first race. So, 2024 is our year. Go 9ers!”

The 49ers fared 12-5 in the regular season and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed by defeating the Washington Football Team. Then, they scored a pair of victories against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl.

Needless to say, the San Francisco 49ers crave their sixth Super Bowl this year, which will tie them with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the highest number of Super Bowl wins in the NFL.

Jeff Gordon’s 2011 prediction for the Super Bowl

Had the 49ers been in the Super Bowl XLV back in 2011, Gordon would surely have rooted for them. But as that wasn’t the case, he admitted that he would be cheering for the Green Bay Packers. In an interview, he said, “I think I would prefer to pull for Green Bay because I like Green Bay and I really like Aaron Rodgers. He is a great quarterback. It’s not like my 49ers are in the Super Bowl. Then it would be clear-cut. But, I’m going with Green Bay.”

However, he did predict that the Steelers would defeat the Packers with a score of 17-14. Remarkably enough, the results weren’t even remotely close to what the HMS legend had foretold.

On the contrary, the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers with a score of 31-25 and won their fourth Super Bowl championship and, with that, their 13th world championship at Cowboys Stadium. Although Gordon’s prediction wasn’t correct, the team he supported did emerge victorious.

Does that mean the 49ers, who Gordon supports, will win this year over the Chiefs? Well, we’re just hours from knowing how it all pans out.