Jeff Gordon’s New Chapter in Fight Against Childhood Cancer: “I Won’t Stop Until I Beat It”

Giving back to society has been a quality that has been ingrained in the NASCAR community for a long time now. Nearly every other driver or team runs their own foundation focusing on various aspects of society and working towards building a better future.

Reminiscent of this tradition, former NASCAR Cup Series driver and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon shared a fundraiser to help battle cancer in children. In order to raise money for this cause, he decided to give away one of his cars from his prized collection.

Jeff Gordon launches interesting fundraiser for a noble cause

In the short video message posted on social media, Gordon mentioned, “You can win my 2023 Corvette 70th anniversary stingray convertible and help kids fighting childhood cancer by participating in Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation Corvette For a Cure.”

It is interesting to see Gordon work towards fighting for a noble cause. Moreover, the chance to win such a unique car gives a better opportunity for the foundation to raise both awareness and the funding required to push forth in their journey.

This is not the first time that Gordon and his foundation have come up with such an initiative. He has done several other things to help fight the long drawn-out battle to help find a cure for cancer among the younger populace.

What does Jeff Gordon’s foundation specialize in?

The Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation was founded all the way back in 1999, during his racing era within the Cup Series. Ever since then, he has made it a mission to fight against pediatric cancer.

As per his website, nearly 48 children are diagnosed with cancer every single day, however, only 4% of the NCI budget is reserved for pediatric cancer patients. Hence, they have to rely more on private funding than anything else. All of the donations made to his foundation go directly to pediatric oncologists across the country to help find a cure for this disease by finding new treatment methods.

As per a quote mentioned on his website, Gordon mentions, “I’m a competitive guy. Anyone who knows me will tell you I can’t stand to lose. I’ve never faced anything on the racetrack as tough as childhood cancer. But I won’t stop until I beat it.”

Over the years his organization has been able to cure and save the lives of several young ones who had been previously battling the frightful disease. They also have been able to establish several funds to work for further treatment and rehabilitation. We hope that they are able to keep on fighting their way forward and reduce the number of child fatalities with time.