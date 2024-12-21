“Mom Gets Mad at Me…”: When Kyle Larson Revealed Son Owen’s Strategy to Escape His Angry Mother

While many drivers talk about the challenges of juggling their personal lives, family commitments, and professional demands, Kyle Larson has time and again proven that he excels in managing his multifaceted career — which spans NASCAR, grassroots racing, his IndyCar endeavors, and owning the High Limit Series — without missing a beat in his family life. In fact, as per his interviews, Larson’s family time appears unscathed by his bustling schedule.

Even five years ago, during a rapid-fire interview with Meghan Kolb, Larson offered a glimpse into his active role in his children’s upbringing. Recalling a humorous incident from his parenting adventures, he shared how his elder son, Owen, once expressed a wish for his grandmother to live next door permanently, hoping for a quick refuge from his mom’s scolding.

As he put it into words: “Recently so Katelyn’s mom Jennifer comes here a lot… I don’t know why but I just picked him up from school. And I’m like driving down to our driveway and he like points out.”

“He’s like Dad he’s like you know what I want Grandma to live here at the neighbor’s house. I was like oh why is it that way? ‘When Mom gets mad at me I’ll say okay I’m going to Grandma’s house’.”

The 2021 Cup Series champion first announced on June 13, 2014, that he and his girlfriend Katelyn Sweet were expecting their first child. Owen Miyata Larson was born in December of that year.

The couple’s family grew with the announcement on November 8, 2017, that they were expecting a second child due in May 2018, after which the couple got engaged in December 2017.

Their daughter, Audrey Layne Larson, was born in May 2018. In September 2018, Larson and Katelyn tied the knot. On December 31, 2022, they welcomed their third child, Cooper Donald Larson.

Larson remembers his childhood and pre-dad days

During the same interview, when asked about his pre-fatherhood sleeping habits, Larson gave a telling response. He admitted, “Night person for sure. I didn’t I didn’t see many mornings before I had kids. Yeah now like I’m up at like 6-6:30 I’m like gosh what am I doing.”

Reflecting on his school days, Larson shared a glimpse into his academic interests — or lack thereof. When Kolb inquired about his favorite subject, Larson quipped, “Lunch!”

Adding, “I don’t know I took like computer class is like my extra deal for a couple of years and that was fun because you could like make games and websites and stuff like that. But all the other like real school subjects I was not good in.”

Nevertheless, Larson is unfazed by his academic history, convinced that the intricacies of formal education hold little sway over his racing career, which suits him just fine.