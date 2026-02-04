“You’re Gonna Miss Some of That”: NASCAR Right to Dump Playoff Format Despite Some Positives

While NASCAR’s elimination system delivered surprises and the unpredictability television networks crave, keeping audiences engaged until the final race, the “win-and-you’re-in” format also raised questions about championship legitimacy. It created scenarios in which dominant season-long performers exited championship contention due to a single mechanical failure or a racing incident.

Advertisement

That’s precisely what NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass highlighted in a recent episode of Beating and Banging. Like many, he acknowledged that were positives to the elimination format. For one, the drama was incredible.

“I kind of liked eliminations,” he said. “I kind of like the Bristol night race where you had several drivers potential winning in. I think the Daytona regular season finale will have a little bit of drama, but probably not like you had last year, with what, five drivers who potentially could win it…”

“So, I think you’re going to miss some of that one race drama,” he added.

Yet Pockrass, viewing the entire landscape from a broader vantage point, stated, “I think for motorsports as a whole and the way fans judge a champion, this is way better. They’re gone back to the term chase. So, no more quote-unquote playoffs. No more uh walk-off win, right?”

“Like we always talked about that, playoffs and walk-off. Those are words used in other sports to talk about the drama of other sports, but they don’t really resonate when you talk about motorsports with motorsport fans,” he continued.

While most drivers favor the reintroduced format, for a few teams, such as Trackhouse Racing and its driver Shane van Gisbergen, the format change is not welcome news. The previous system built up drivers’ authority on specific tracks and actually rewarded them handsomely by granting them a playoff berth. Now that will not be the case, as drivers must show up week after week, consistently.

So, a driver can still peak during the final 10 races and capitalize, but cannot overcome mediocre season-long performance through single-race heroics.

Chase Briscoe’s thoughts on new format

Briscoe believes that the new NASCAR format will retain a playoff feel but still produce a legitimate champion. That said, unlike many other veteran drivers, he has only witnessed the Chase format on television and has never been a part of the same during NASCAR series competition. Now he will experience the pressure of performing week after week.

Clearly, NASCAR has not reverted completely to the 36-race points format, and the playoff remains intact. But those 10 final races will also be based on overall points, not on rounds after rounds, and eventually a one-race finale.

Briscoe explained how the system balances playoff intensity with season-long accountability. “You still have the playoff feel, and then you still have kind of the season-long points because it is going to matter all season long where you’re running because of how the seedings work when the chase starts,” he said on Beating and Banging.

That’s why Briscoe believes the format hits an equilibrium by leveling the playing field and rewarding consistency alongside wins in nearly equal measure, something drivers and fans have demanded for years. He views it as an ideal mix in which a competitor can catch fire at the right time during the 10-race playoff stretch.