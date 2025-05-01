“Jesse Love Should Be Ashamed”: NASCAR Fans React as Connor Zilisch Sits Out Texas Xfinity Race Due to Injury Sustained at Talladega

Connor Zilisch will sit out the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway following a severe crash in the closing moments at Talladega’s Xfinity race last Saturday. While leading on the final lap, Zilisch was turned while trying to block Jesse Love and slammed head-on into the inside wall.

Zilisch reported back pain over the in-car radio after the crash, but confirmed post-evaluation that his X-rays were clear. “Just a big hit like that, everything compresses and you feel it. I’m all good,” he remarked after exiting the infield care center.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared the update via his official X handle, stating, “Connor Zilisch is out for this weekend’s race at Texas because of lower back injuries suffered at Talladega.” Although the specifics of Zilisch’s injury remain undisclosed, with two off-weekends following the Texas race, Zilisch now has ample time to recover.

Fans, who have grown increasingly impressed with Zilisch’s driving talent, did not take the news lightly. One responded, “Wow here’s the rare Xfinity car injury. Hope he gets better. Lower back injuries are no joke.”

Another took aim at Jesse Love, writing, “Wow. Jesse Love should be ashamed. He needs his head beat.”

Some fans also turned their frustration toward NASCAR’s officiating, referencing the caution flag debate. One wrote, “But I was told it was barely a crash and that a caution didn’t need to be thrown for safety crews to help him,” while another echoed, “But remember, it shouldn’t have been a caution according to some.”

Who will replace Zilisch at the Texas race?

Connor Zilisch, who drives the #88 car for JR Motorsports, will have to hand over the reins to Kyle Larson for the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson, who has already competed in two Xfinity races this season — at Homestead-Miami and Bristol — had no additional starts planned. However, with a past victory at Texas in 2016, he now returns to familiar grounds with a chance to recapture that success.

Zilisch is currently ranked sixth in the driver standings but will still need a waiver from NASCAR to maintain his playoff eligibility, as he will miss a regular-season event. NASCAR routinely issues waivers for medical absences, so while he is likely to be granted one, the missed race will still dent his position in the regular season points tally.

Team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his disappointment via X over Zilisch’s absence but appreciated the driver’s decision to prioritize recovery. Confident in Zilisch’s soundness, he affirmed that Connor’s return to the front of the field is only a matter of time.