“I Think He Has Earned That”: How Much is Chase Elliott’s Dad Bill Involved in Son’s NASCAR Career?

At 69 years of age, Bill Elliott has seen the ultimate dream that any race car driver would have fulfilled. He is a NASCAR legend whose son is a Cup Series champion en route to carving a legacy of his own. Celebrating the satisfaction from these turns of fate, is Bill actively involved in his son’s career, or is he staying from all things racing?

Chase Elliott answered this question in a 2024 interview. He said, “He doesn’t come to as many races as he probably did early on in my career. Like I tell a lot of people, he has been running the circle for a long time. So, at this point, it’s totally like, ‘Man, I get it. Enjoy being home and enjoy retirement. You’ve had a wonderful career.’ I think, at this point, he is finally doing that.”

Bill was the 1988 Winston Cup Series champion. From Daytona to Darlington, every race track knelt in front of his expertise and skill behind the wheel. He was also the Most Popular Driver Award winner for 16 years. Such an extraordinary career requires some well-deserved rest and peace. Fortunately, he is willing to get it now.

Chase continued, “[He is] taking some time to himself. Doing the things he wants to do. I think he has earned that.” With his father not always in the picture, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has taken on the responsibility of protecting his family’s legacy. Recent statistics prove that he is exceedingly capable of it.

Chase follows in his father’s footsteps as a fan-favorite

The younger Elliott is a seven-time Most Popular Driver Award winner. At just 28, he is only behind his father and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the popularity meter. Assuming that he continues being at the top of his game till he is 40, he will match or beat his father’s award count. The person and driver that he is is an attribute developed by Bill’s way of raising a kid.

He mentioned in a 2023 interview that his father always gave importance to his likes and dislikes. Nothing was ever forced on him. He said, “He always gave me the choice to like, hey, if you don’t wanna do this anymore, just let me know. It was never this is what we’re doing, this is what we have to do, you’re doing this because I did it.”

The free will allowed him to grow by himself and figure out what he wanted to do with his life. Fortunately, he led himself to the race tracks and has been living up to his family’s legacy.