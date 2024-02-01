Brad Keselowski & NASCAR Community Call Out F1’s Latest Andretti Ruling

Formula 1’s rejection of the U.S.-based Andretti team to join the F1 grid before 2026 has drawn the irk of NASCAR icons. The sanctioning body, FIA, had previously approved the team’s entry but Formula 1, being the commercial rights holder, rejected it because it believed that the team would not be competitive in the sport.

The team is run by former F1 driver Michael Andretti and his father, Mario, who was the 1978 F1 champion. Mario was also a winning driver in IndyCar and NASCAR. Though F1 has kept the possibility of entry before 2028 open, Mario couldn’t help but express his disappointment. His words on X went, “I’m devastated. I won’t say anything else because I can’t find any other words besides devastated.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarioAndretti/status/1752753382459117679?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There had been widespread support from racing fans for the inclusion of the Andretti team as an 11th entry to the F1 grid. The team’s bid was made in collaboration with Cadillac, which is owned by General Motors. In a statement on Wednesday, F1 detailed its reasons for the rejection and mentioned that the matter could be reconsidered when General Motors produces the power units for the team.

The other 10 teams in F1 were not fond of Andretti’s entry either. Their opposition was based on concerns that an added team could dilute their share of income without improving the revenue. F1’s research-backed the same line of thought. It concluded that it would be the Andretti team, rather than F1, that would be the biggest beneficiary of the team’s induction.

NASCAR reacts to F1’s unexpected rejection of the Andretti team

The conclusion from F1 will prove to be a huge financial blow for Andretti, which has already blown the cash on staff and operations. It was also working on a potential car in a wind tunnel. Considering the expenses and resources that have already been spent, the Andretti team could potentially challenge F1’s decision legally.

The team’s entry was felt to be a realistic entry and many, including Brad Keselowski and Kyle Petty, have voiced against F1 for its reluctance to accept new competition.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/keselowski/status/1752756841476403376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pkligerman/status/1752742801110904852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kylepetty/status/1752803971750588733?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/landoncassill/status/1752737409521840370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DGodfatherMoody/status/1752759580642205823?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Andretti’s team has tasted success in the IndyCar with four championships and has also won the Indy500 six times. It also houses the 2023 Formula E driver’s title. Its initial bid to the FIA in October last year had been supported by stars like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

In line with what Dave Moody and Landon Cassill have expressed, the decision from F1 could prove futile to its efforts at garnering viewership from the U.S.-based audience.