Jimmie Johnson Reveals New Details About Rejecting Indy-NASCAR Double Duty Amid Kyle Larson Run

Kyle Larson is ready for his second double-duty bid, but it’s worth noting that this season could have featured not one but two such attempts — had Jimmie Johnson not turned down the opportunity.

Johnson revealed that while the door was open, he felt the timing and circumstances weren’t quite right, especially as his focus shifted from driving to his role as majority owner of Legacy Motor Club.

Speaking with Forbes, he said, “I had a shot at it this year, and I passed on it. Back in my peak days of being a NASCAR driver, I pursued it, but there were some complications that prevented it from happening. It was always a dream. Where I am now and being in an IndyCar once a year, it’s not where I need to be. I passed on the opportunity.”

In a recent episode of Hauler Talk, Johnson opened up about nearly making his Indy 500 debut during his dominant run of five consecutive championships in the #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

He confessed to having pushed hard for The Double during that period and recalled a scenario where he was close to sealing a deal to drive a Penske car, but the exclusive involvement of Honda as the engine supplier at the time created complications.

As discussions progressed, Johnson realized his longtime boss, Rick Hendrick, wasn’t entirely on board. With the added manufacturer constraints, he eventually stepped back, shelving a dream that had sparked his imagination since childhood.

In 2022, after making his Indy 500 debut during his only full-time IndyCar season, Johnson once again toyed with the idea of tackling The Double.

However, he ultimately shifted gears toward part-time driving and a larger leadership role at Legacy Motor Club.

He admitted that as the year went on, it became clear to him that if he wanted to succeed in ownership, he needed to step back from full-time driving and pour his energy into building the team.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Cup champion remains a vocal supporter of Kyle Larson, who’s chasing the dream Johnson once eyed. After Larson’s 18th-place finish at last year’s Indy 500, which was capped by weather cutting short his chance to run the Coca-Cola 600, Johnson is pulling hard for the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver to sweep one or both races this year.

Johnson might cross paths with Kyle Larson at the Indy 500

After wrapping up Coke 600 qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Jimmie Johnson will make his 700th Cup Series start, he plans to jet over to Indianapolis to reconnect with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who had earlier joined him at Daytona for the 500 weekend in February.

In addition to catching up with Dixon, Johnson will take the wheel of a two-seater IndyCar to give Tom Brady, who boasts seven Super Bowl titles and leads the FOX NFL broadcast team, a thrill ride during the parade laps of the 109th Indianapolis 500.

He remains the only race car driver to be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year (2009), a rare distinction that links him to Brady’s own illustrious career.

Reflecting on his return to IndyCar, albeit briefly, Johnson said, “I’m so thrilled to go back to Indy and see the incredible view of the racetrack from a racecar. I get to take my buddy TB around the track.”

“I’ve been trying to threaten him a bit that I’m going to scare him and make him spoil his fire suit. I’m not sure he’s buying into it. But I’m looking forward to showing him a good time there.”

Johnson spent two seasons competing in the NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing and earned a fourth-row starting position for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.