NASCAR Community Mourns Alex Bowman’s Tragic Loss

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 17, 2023

Feb 15, 2022; Daytona, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) prepares for the first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Alex Bowman bid adieu to his best friend, his dog, a rescue beagle mix named Roscoe. Many are aware that losing a pet can be an excruciatingly painful experience. The bond we share with our furry friends is unique and profound, making their departure feel like the loss of a family member.

The unconditional love and loyalty they offer us are unparalleled. Moreover, their presence in our lives brings us immeasurable joy and comfort. But when they pass away, we are often left with a void that cannot be filled by anything else in the world.

So, following the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s loss, the NASCAR community banded together and shared messages of condolence for the departed furry friend through social media.

NASCAR community sends condolence messages after Alex Bowman’s loss

Through a brief post on social media, Bowman included two images of Roscoe. One of them was of Roscoe seated on the grass looking into the camera, another one was just of his paws wrapped in a blanket.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Bowman shared a couple more pictures of Roscoe and mentioned, “Heaven gained some chaos last night. You were so loved, Roscoe. Rest in peace buddy.”

Alex Bowman suggests donations for homeless animals in Roscoe’s honor

Soon after Roscoe’s passing, a NASCAR fan suggested that people who are fans of Alex Bowman and the #48 Ally Racing car should consider donating to the Best Friends organization. Soon enough, Nascarcasm also shared the tweet and urged fans to do the same. Their tweet mentioned, We sent $48 but anything helps.

Soon enough, Alex Bowman also noticed the tweet and shared the same with his fans. Thereby urging them to do the same if they wished to. Despite a sad day for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, Bowman and his fans were able to celebrate Roscoe’s life by donating and helping out other animals in need.

This was a good gesture indeed.

