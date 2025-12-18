Kyle Larson Explains How the Next Gen NASCAR Has Made ‘Riding the Wall’ at Tracks Such as Homestead-Miami Easier

The Next Gen car can be criticised for its many flaws. But none can contest the fact that it has made giant leaps in certain aspects of aerodynamics and safety. One of those engineering marvels that it showcases can be seen broad as daylight when drivers take the high line on tracks like the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

They can drive extremely close to the wall to garner a higher speed, without losing the confidence that their car might get out of their control and crash. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is one of those who does this feat brilliantly. In a 2023 interview, he was asked how he assesses the risk vs reward of taking the high line.

He responded, “Well, with the Next Gen car, it’s much tougher. At least the body is. So to me, there’s a little less risk running the wall nowadays. It’s a little bit easier to run the wall for whatever reason. The aerodynamics, I think, just pack. It’s easier to pack air between the car and the wall and get a better grip.”

He believes that the car is why more drivers are confident that they ride the wall at tracks like the Kansas Speedway, which have good grip. Larson and a few others, like 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, have an innate ability to ride the wall. He noted that this ability enables them to excel beyond the rest when doing so.

“We’re just comfortable carrying speed up there, and it’s been something that clicked with me early on in my career,” he said. “I try to use it to my advantage at the few racetracks that you can. So, it’s just an area to stand out above the others and gain some lap time on them.”

What happens when a driver rides the wall

O’Reilly Auto Parts series star Anthony Alfredo explained the science behind a driver riding the wall through a video he posted on X last year. The phenomenon that lets a driver ride so close to the wall is called wall proximity. When they run so high up the track, little air pockets are created between the car and the wall.

These pockets generate a side force that, in turn, generates a strong grip that keeps the car stable and in position. The Homestead-Miami Speedway, for instance, is a low-grip track. It is one of those on the schedule where racing on the high line is a lot more beneficial than racing on the lower ones.

Drivers prefer the high line to generate more speed, and this just makes it a game of precision and courage.