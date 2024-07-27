Jimmie Johnson Urged to Retire by NASCAR Fans After Shocking Announcement

Jimmie Johnson has run several races with Legacy Motor Club but hasn’t shown good performance in any of them. This season, the seven-time Cup Series champion took part in six races so far and is yet to finish in the top 25. Recently, veteran journalist Bob Pockrass revealed on X that LMC has dismissed Jason Burdett, crew chief of the #84 team, and a few other of his team members.

The announcement led to fans calling for the seven-time champion’s retirement as his form just has not been very good. His best result was a P28 finish at Dover. The 48-year-old is not the same driver he used to be, although it is not entirely his fault either. LMC hasn’t had the most competitive car. Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek have also struggled to finish well this season.

Johnson’s team is one of the newer ones in the NASCAR Cup Series today so they are still finding their feet. LMC became a Tier 1 Toyota team this season which could also be a contributing factor to their form. Unlike 23XI Racing, they don’t have a data-sharing agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s going to take some time for the team to become competitive.

However, it’s unlikely that the seven-time Cup Series champion will be around by the time that happens. Fans are already calling for the motorsports veteran to hang up his boots as he just has not been at his best. Some believe that it would be a better use of the seat if it was used for drivers in development. Others simply believe that it’s time for him to take a step back from NASCAR for good.

“He isn’t great. I get it at one point he was phenomenal. He’s just using this as a media circus at this point,” one user commented. “Johnson needs to hang it up. Kanus won him those championships,” quipped another, and received some flak from race fans.

Fans don’t want the #84 team to completely go away. Johnson still has three races scheduled for this season. However, for next year, some people want to see a new face behind the wheel of the LMC car.

“They should run the 84 in 2025. Just not with Johnson,” one user commented. “Silly for Johnson to run irrelevant at this point,” another added. The seven-time champion has not performed nearly as well as he used to in the #84 car. While his plans are unclear, he will be hoping to do well in the three races he runs later this season.