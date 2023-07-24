Joe Gibbs Gives Major Update on Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Future, Shares Take on Pocono Controversy

Just last year at Pocono, Denny Hamlin had pulled a rather controversial move on Ross Chastain after he ran him wide into the wall. Come this year he seems to have repeated that same move, but against Kyle Larson. The Hendrick driver, however, did not take the move well and launched into the JGR driver after the race, expressing his frustration to the media.

Hamlin took home his 50th Cup Series win, much to the disappointment of the fans watching, who booed the JGR driver from the stands. Following the race, team owner Joe Gibbs was asked about the controversial incident between the pair and his driver’s future with the team.

Coach Gibbs touches on Denny Hamlin’s future with the team



One of the biggest talking points around Hamlin’s current situation has been the upcoming contract extension with his team. Hamlin, who has spent his entire Cup Series career with the team would obviously not like to go anywhere else at this stage.

On being asked about Hamlin’s future with the team, Gibbs said, “Denny is here for the next 10 years. That’s what I’m announcing (laughs). No, really, we’re working on everything in our place. We know Denny’s going to be here.”

There had been reports that Hamlin’s primary sponsor, FedEx, was getting close to a contract extension deal, although nothing specific about the same has been made public. But with Gibbs’ confidence about Hamlin staying with the team for the foreseeable future, things look good for the Florida native.

Joe Gibbs talks about Denny Hamlin’s controversial move on Kyle Larson



Speaking on Hamoin’s incident with Kyle Larson, Gibbs stated, “I always like to have the drivers speak to that. They’re the ones in the car. Denny’s in there. So I think sometimes you wind up in those last laps with a lot happening. Certainly, it did today. I’ll let Denny kind of address that, everything that happened there.”