Joe Gibbs Invokes Dead Son’s Spirit To Inspire Ty Gibbs’ Rise Amid Dismal NASCAR Stretch

Rough patches are common in the NASCAR Cup Series. But what Ty Gibbs is undergoing currently is more than just a rough patch. The 22-year-old driver has not secured a top-10 finish since the beginning of the season and is sitting 31st in the standings. The words of his late father, Coy Gibbs, echo hard across the walls of the Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters at this tough moment.

Ty’s grandfather and team owner, Joe Gibbs, reminisced emotionally after last weekend’s race in Martinsville, “We’re going to fight. Ty’s dad, Coy, his statement was always, anytime we got in a tough spot about his kids, he goes, ‘I raised my kids tough.’ That’s what he said. Hopefully, we’re going to fight our way out of this.”

Ty had finished the race in 13th place. It was his best result of the year but nowhere close to the levels at which he ought to be. The trust and confidence that his father had in him would no doubt be a crucial catalyst in his journey back to the top. Remembering Coy cannot be done without mentioning the 2022 Xfinity Series season finale.

Ty had won his seventh race of the year and his first NASCAR championship that night. Understandably, Coy was over the moon with happiness. But tragic news was printed in the papers the next morning. The 49-year-old had passed away that same night. The reasons for his death were not declared.

Just 20 at the time, Ty battled the loss and went on to win the Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award in 2023. He continued the impressive performances for a major part of 2024 as well. So, there is little to no reason to believe that Coy’s words about his sons being tough should be doubted.

Why Joe Gibbs is watching the #54 team closely

Coach Gibbs has plenty of experience in assessing employees. He did not become the leader that he currently is without having the piercing eyes of an eagle. And he has made it clear that he is studying the #54 team very intently right now. He said, “I know what I’m studying through all of that.”

“That is who surrounds us, who is there with us, who is working their rear end off at the race shop to try and get us back. Those are the people that I just really, really appreciate. Anytime you go through a tough time, for me, that is something I really want to look at.” He continued to assure fans that some of those hardworking people were leading the team.

Hopefully, they will be able to get Ty out of the rut that he finds himself in. If not, there will eventually come a point where he will have to be replaced with a different driver for the sake of Joe Gibbs Racing’s results and future.