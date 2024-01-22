Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. A Member of NASCAR’s Alabama Gang?

NASCAR’s famed Alabama gang, a group of seasoned drivers based in Hueytown, Alabama in the 1960s and 70s, has played an intricate role in the life of the two-time Xfinity Series champion and Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr.. On that note, one might ask if he was himself a member of this group.

Before answering that, let’s take a look at why this group means so much to the JR Motorsports owner. Junior shares a close bond with the members of this group. According to him, the Alabama Gang has done a lot to give back to the sport. He feels like their legacy alone is an asset to the sport of NASCAR today. However, how was Dale Jr. related to the famed group?

The NASCAR vet worked with Donnie Allison back in the day when the former was just a teenager. “I was 16 or 17 and needed a job. I ended up working there through some of the school year, and enjoyed it so much,” Earnhardt recalled. “I learned a little bit of everything about working on cars from those guys. Dad wasn’t always there to teach me that stuff. It was a great time in my life.”

Junior’s rapport with the members of the Alabama group, especially with Allison, was so cordial that in 2016, they made him a member of their group, days before the Talladega race weekend approached.

How was Dale Earnhardt Jr. as an employee?

In an interview with Allison in a podcast of Dale Junior’s Dirty Mo Media, the former HMS driver revealed how it was special for him to learn from Kenny Allison, the son of Donnie, as it was just them who used to build Legends cars back then.

“In the back of the shop they actually built Davey’s [Allison] Cup cars for Robert Yates and that was pretty incredible to go back there and see,” said Junior. He added that he still has one of his first paychecks from them.

Indeed, Junior cherishes these fond memories. But was he a good employee? Answering that question, Allison said, “I think he did alright. Kenny, he talks about him a little bit. Of course, Kenny talks about all of them but it was really unique the way that all transpired.”

To this day, Earnhardt Jr. has maintained his relationship with the Alabama Gang, keeping his legendary father’s past connection with them alive. It wouldn’t be a shock if he sets out on a venture with the group anytime in the future.