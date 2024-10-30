mobile app bar

Joey Logano Defends Teammate Ryan Blaney After Widespread Criticism Over Homestead Defense

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (L) talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (R) during practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Oct 26, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (L) talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (R) during practice for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

In the penultimate race of the Round of 8 at Homestead, Ryan Blaney fell one spot shy of winning the race. Leading as the final lap unfolded, the #12 Team Penske driver seemed poised to join his teammate Joey Logano in the championship showdown.

Yet, as the race neared its climax, the 2024 Regular Season Champ fiercely pursued Blaney down the backstretch, hugging the outside wall to take the high line. Opting for the upper-middle lane, Blaney left just enough room for Tyler Reddick to make his move.

Reddick powered through the final corners at breakneck speed, overtaking Blaney as they roared out of Turn 4, clinching the victory.

Amid criticism that Ryan Blaney didn’t do enough to fend off Reddick in the final moments of the Homestead race, his Team Penske ally Joey Logano offered a defense during a SiriusXM Radio interview. Logano marveled, “It still blew my mind. What Blaney did is… probably the same move I would have thought of—was enter a little bit low.”

He elaborated, “Protect this slight job but also give your room close to where you can fade up into the wall if he’s running the wall. Because you don’t know exactly where he’s gonna go.”

“Like we have an idea of what you think may happen, but him blitzing into the wall on the entry just was crazy. By the time Blaney realized it was happening, he’s passed you. He’s gone, like it’s too late,” he added.

Logano further explained that he did not fault Blaney’s strategy of taking the fourth lane and shielding himself on both fronts. According to the two-time Cup champion, the move Reddick executed at the end was simply unstoppable, putting Blaney in a tough spot to mount any effective defense.

Kyle Petty does not give it solely to Reddick’s talent but to other people’s ‘stupidity’ as well

NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty recently highlighted that while Tyler Reddick’s final move was impressive, it was also the result of a string of missteps by other drivers that paved the way for his victory. Petty remarked that poor decision-making by several drivers ultimately opened the door for Reddick to clinch the win.

He explained, “The last lap the #12 car Ryan Blaney, gets by; Ryan Blaney leads… It’s Tyler Reddick! He’s coming! He run 5 or 6 times faster; that last lap passed him on the outside… What was the #12 car thinking block block block that’s what I’m talking about stupid move.”

According to Petty, Blaney ideally should have focused on blocking Reddick rather than leaving him an open lane on the final lap.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these