mobile app bar

Joey Logano Feels Phoenix Has “Done A Good Job” Hosting the Championship Race Ahead of 2026 Change

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
Nov 1, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

After nearly two decades of closing out the NASCAR season under the Miami sun, the sport made a change in 2020, trading the palm trees of Homestead for the desert heat of Phoenix. Now that NASCAR is moving to a rotating championship format, the finale will return to Homestead-Miami next year. But before the torch officially passes, three-time Cup champion Joey Logano feels Phoenix has earned its stripes.

After moving to Phoenix in 2020, the short track became the final proving ground for champions, crowning two Hendrick Motorsports drivers (Chase Elliott in 2020 and Kyle Larson in 2025), while the Next Gen era (beginning 2022) has leaned heavily in Team Penske’s favor.

Ahead of the 2024 finale on November 2, Penske’s Logano praised the host city’s efforts during a pre-race interview. “I think it’s been great,” Logano said. He recalled how accustomed the sport had become to finishing the season in Miami that moving the finale west felt strange at first.

When NASCAR made the switch, Logano admitted his doubts. “I don’t know if I’m gonna like this,” he confessed. “The first couple of years it felt weird being out here, but it honestly has felt like tradition now out here since we’ve done it for so long.”

Few drivers can speak from both sides of history, and Logano is one of them. He’s lifted the championship trophy at both venues; at Miami in 2018 and Phoenix in 2022 and 2024.

“As somebody that’s been fortunate enough to win championship in both places, it’s been awesome both ways. I promise, it’s been great… The place is gonna pack out no matter where it is. It’s the championship race, so as long as it has all of that clout behind it… but I will say the fans at the racetrack here have been great. The racetrack itself has done a good job of making it feel special. That’s important.”

For Logano, what separates Phoenix is the atmosphere. “It’s only a big deal if you make it a big deal,” he noted. “I feel like they’ve done a good job of making this race feel like it’s different than all of the other races because it is, and it should be.”

Next season, the focus will shift back to South Florida, where Homestead-Miami Speedway will mark its 31st year and reclaim its championship spotlight. Tony Stewart captured all three of his titles there, including his 2011 tiebreaker win over Carl Edwards.

Homestead also served as the stage for Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh title, Kevin Harvick’s breakthrough championship, and the crowning moments for Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Logano himself.

In many ways, Homestead remains NASCAR’s cathedral of closure, a place where champions have been made and stories find their final punctuation mark, just as Phoenix has left its mark when even a desert felt like home to the Championship 4 drivers.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these