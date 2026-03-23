Daniel Suárez Praises Spire’s ‘Incredible Culture,’ Looks Ahead to Unlocking Full Potential

Daniel Suárez moved to Spire Motorsports this season after parting ways with Trackhouse Racing, and the early returns show a driver finding his feet while the ground shifts under him. But he lauds the atmosphere of his new team, which is helping him grow and improve. In six starts, the Mexican driver has logged one top-five finish and two top-10s. He grabbed P4 starting position at Phoenix Raceway, his best qualifying effort of the year, only to come home P30. At Darlington Raceway this Sunday, he started from P11 and steered the No. 7 Chevrolet to P7.

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His best finish of the season so far came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he started P12 and worked his way to P5. But the clock is ticking all the same. Suárez’s deal with Spire Motorsports runs for one year, which means each of his races is both a proving ground and a shop window. He has kept his head down, betting that results will follow if he minds his business on track.

Still, he seems to be liking the culture of his new team. After the Darlington race, Suárez stated, “From the outside, I was looking at Spire Motorsports, and in my mind, they were the fastest-growing team. I was always curious — what are they doing to grow that quick? But as the year went along and we put a deal together, I started to understand more and more.”

“The culture of the team is pretty incredible. There are great people here; the structure’s solid, and I’m just really happy and proud to be a part of this organization. And the best part is that they just continue to grow. We’re not even close to our full potential, so we just have to keep doing our thing; keep building, and get better and better,” Suárez continued.

Suárez left Darlington sitting P14 in the standings after banking 33 points, though he noted the car tightened up near the end of the run. He brought it home P9 in Stage 1 and P10 in Stage 2, then kept it tidy to the flag.

The #7 driver backed his crew’s effort and spoke in terms of the numbers, stating that they are pointing in the right direction. His aim is not to swing for the fences but stack gains week by week, one lap at a time. At this point a year ago, Suárez had one top-five finish and little else inside the top 20. So, on paper, his climb is pretty evident with Spire.