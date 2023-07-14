Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wholesome Revelation About His Daughters Proves NASCAR Families Are Like Just Other American Families

Being one of the biggest names in NASCAR, one might think that the probability of Dale Earnhardt Jr. going unnoticed on the big screen would be extremely low. Junior’s extremely recognizable voice can only be missed by someone who hasn’t heard the two-time Daytona 500 winner before. Turns out, his daughters are guilty of just that, a fact the JRM owner revealed on his podcast recently.

Cars, the 2006 Pixar movie, is one of the most popular animated movies ever made, kickstarting an extremely successful franchise, both critically and commercially. The movie saw the studio collaborating with several racing icons like Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Mario Andretti, and of course, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s daughters are unable to notice their father’s voice

In the Ask Jr. segment of his podcast segment recently, Earnhardt was asked whether his daughters are able to notice his voice when they watch the Cars movie. The former Hendrick driver hilariously replied, “I’m not sure that they get it-get it you know, of course they don’t. But they… Isla is five and she recognizes my voice. I can point at a diecast and if it’s got an 8 and 88 on it she’ll assume it’s mine.”

“So, when I show her the car in the movie, she goes ‘Yep, that’s your car and that’s your voice’, but she doesn’t know what being in a movie or doing a voiceover is all about, which one day I hope she gets it.”

Dale Jr. was blown away by the studio of Pixar Animation

Junior also spoke at length about being highly impressed by the studio facilities of Pixar in California. Describing the offices as a testament to the studio workers’ creativity, he was left in awe with the designs of some of the offices he saw there, adding, “All of them were different, all of them were self-designed and when you went inside each one, they took us into a couple of the designers’ and writers’ and so forth..”

“This one had a secret door that went back into this room that had like a little bar with a bench and a little roulette wheel. During break they’d get together and have beers and play roulette in the back of this. They were all so different and you know they’re very creative minds those people that work on those movies, super creative right.”

It was a cherished experience for the two-time Xfinity series champion, who had only two disappointments after the whole experience – not being given a larger part, and not being called for a future installment.