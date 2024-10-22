Joey Logano Uses Iconic $277 Million Behemoth’s Cut to Celebrate Final 4 Run, NASCAR Fans Show Love

Joey Logano broke new ground as the first driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4, after winning the South Point 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. While he didn’t have the fastest car — Christopher Bell had that — Logano’s savvy fuel-saving tactics propelled him past the competition in the final stages, securing his win.

In the aftermath of his win, Logano took a victory lap and then went on the top of his #22 Team Penske car, basking in the jubilation with his crew along pit road. Yet, not one to rest on his laurels, Logano also shared a snippet from “The Hangover” [a movie that earned a $277 million gross profit] on social media, probably showing how confident he was even before hitting the track.

In the clip, Alan — played by Zach Galifianakis and digitally replaced with Joey Logano’s face — plans a night of gambling and pitches to his friends, “It says we should work as a team. Who wants to be my spotter?”

To that Doug, played by Justin Bartha, responds, “I don’t think you should do much gambling tonight.” Undeterred, Alan fires back, “Gambling? Who said anything about Gambling? It’s not gambling when you know you are going to win.”

Following the exchange, the video cuts to Logano jubilantly standing atop his car, celebrating his qualification for the Championship 4 race.

The NASCAR community threw their support behind his post, finding it humorous. One fan exclaimed, ” Love it!” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Damn it. This kinda funny lol,” while another, unable to contain their amusement, declared, “This is funny as hell .”

Logano throws shade at a top NASCAR journalist

When the #22 driver punched his ticket to the Round of 8, it seemed unlikely, given his failure to qualify on points or wins, but Alex Bowman’s disqualification at the Charlotte Roval paved a path for the #22 to advance. Now, Logano has made history as the first confirmed contender among the Championship 4.

He seized the moment to take a jab at Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, a well-known NASCAR journalist who had earlier forecasted Logano’s failure to reach the playoffs. During the post-race press conference in Vegas, with a chuckle, Logano couldn’t resist pointing out the irony.

“I keep looking at Bob up here. He thought I wasn’t going to make the playoffs this year…who’s laughing now? [laughs] That is good motivation though, I appreciate it. I needed that,” said the two-time NASCAR Cup champion.

Pockrass took the ribbing in stride, acknowledging his misstep on social media, stating, “My preseason prediction of Joey Logano to be best winless driver not to make the playoffs continues to be a fail …”

As the final race in Phoenix approaches, it’s still up in the air who the other three drivers battling it out with Logano will be.