Joey Logano vs Brad Keselowski: Who Has Been the Better NASCAR Driver for Roger Penske?

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix marked Joey Logano’s 400th start for Team Penske. The 33-year-old is now one of the only two championship-winning drivers to have such a long tenure with the racing outfit. With the other one being Brad Keselowski, here’s a comparison of who has served the team owner Roger Penske better through their first 399 starts.

Keselowski entered Penske’s camp in 2010, 3 years before Logano. Primarily driving the #2 Ford, he amassed 33 wins, 127 top fives, 206 top tens, and one championship (2012) to go along with it all. Notably, his championship came in a Dodge, Team Penske’s manufacturer before Ford took over in 2013.

He also won the 2010 Nationwide Series championship driving under the banner and the Southern 500 in 2018. He moved out of the camp after the 2021 season to helm RFK Racing. Currently, a co-owner at the outfit, he is a key competitor for the drivers at the Penske garage.

Logano, on the other hand, one-ups Keselowski in almost every category of the stat book. He has 144 top fives, 234 top tens, 30 wins, and two Cup Series championships (2018 and 2022). He is also a Daytona 500 winner and the youngest driver ever to win a Cup Series race. Both Keselowski and Logano are a part of NASCAR’s Greatest 75 Drivers list, as of 2023.

Despite the comparisons, both these drivers are a crucial part of Team Penske’s NASCAR story. While Keselowski gave Roger Penske his first-ever Cup Series championship, Logano has kept the engine running with two more titles.

The tough spot where Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano stand in 2024

The latest Cup Series race at Phoenix saw both Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano miss out on a victory yet again. Keselwoski’s winless streak has sped over the 100-race mark while Logano has now gone 35 races without a win. The Sunday race saw Keselowski finish in fourth place while Logano couldn’t finish the race after being wrecked in the final stage.

Keselowski is now one step closer to transforming RFK Racing into the powerhouse that it once was. He said to Sportsnaut after the race, “The potential is there. We are just one step away and we are going to keep working on it until we get there.” Logano wasn’t as happy a man as his counterpart. He also mentioned to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass about his crash, “Just got hit from behind. Overdrove the corner behind me and uh, wrecked us. It’s a shame, we weren’t running good at all anyways but doesn’t make it any better.”

Both Keselowski and Logano have a long page to write in the ongoing season. Their next race will be at the Bristol Motor Speedway.