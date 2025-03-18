Ryan Blaney Drops Big Update on NASCAR Canceling Mexico Cup Race

Rumors have recently swirled around that NASCAR might forego the highly anticipated race in Mexico City, with teams instead preparing to converge on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course the weekend of June 15, instead of heading to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Ryan Blaney, however, has offered a different update on the matter.

Advertisement

During the Pennzoil 400 race weekend at Las Vegas, where Blaney finished in P35 after a four-wide squeeze that resulted in him spinning out of contention, he addressed the topic during a media interaction.

He dismissed the uncertainties surrounding the Mexico City race, stating, “Zero concerns in my opinion. I don’t know where that rumor started that we’re not going down there.”

“I don’t know if it’s a political thing or what. From my understanding, it’s happening 100%. The people down there were awesome. I really enjoyed it… Everybody down there is excited that we’re coming. The press conference was fantastic, they’re really pumped that NASCAR, especially a cup race is coming down to their country and their racetrack,” he added.

While the speculation did not specify a solid reason for the event being canceled, since then, notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has put the rumors to rest following an update from the governance, which confirmed the race’s status.

Pockrass mentioned that NASCAR is certain in its position that the Mexico race is proceeding as planned. He also suggested that the rumors about the race’s cancellation might have originated from the current diplomatic tensions between the two nations, acknowledging a sense of apprehension within the NASCAR community about the event.

Along with Blaney, Christopher Bell & Chase Elliott share their opinion after their first visit to Mexico

The local race organizers, along with NASCAR executives and four NASCAR drivers — Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott — expressed their collective excitement for the forthcoming race. During their visit, the group explored the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and delved into the local culture.

Christopher Bell was particularly struck by the grandeur of the grandstands during his walk around the track, mesmerized by the scale of it all, which he said was larger than any they had seen at other circuits where they raced.

Chase Elliott also shared his admiration for the venue, commenting that the entire property is impressively versatile and adept at hosting a variety of events seamlessly.

There’s a stadium section that accommodates concerts and a park area designed for cyclists. He also praised the track layout. Elliott further noted that the venue has a bit of everything, contributing to a thoroughly enjoyable experience from a driver’s point of view as well.