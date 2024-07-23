Tyler Reddick Equals Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Next Gen Record: Who Did It Better?

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick has been making a killing at the race track this season. He sits third on the points table a mere 15 points below leader Kyle Larson after a runner-up finish in Sunday’s Brickyard 400. With that, he has brought home 15 top-10 finishes in the first 22 races of the year. This Next Gen era record is equaled only by Chase Elliott’s regular season run in 2022.

Elliott had secured 15 top-10 finishes in the first 22 races of 2022. He also had eight top-5 finishes and three victories in this string. By comparison, Reddick has nine top-5 finishes but just one victory. The sole victory came his way at the Talladega Superspeedway.

This year, Elliott has only 11 top-10s after 22 races. Even his teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman have him edged out in this count with 12 top-10s each.

Top 10 Finishes in 2024 Tyler Reddick’s 15 top 10s in the first 22 races is tied for the most in the NextGen Era (Chase Elliott – 2022) pic.twitter.com/kH6yZGHwTK — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) July 22, 2024

It is notable that Elliott has been having one of his most consistent seasons this year. He has finished outside the top 20 just once and sits second in the points table. The fight for the regular season championship has narrowed down further to a battle between him, Reddick, and Kyle Larson. Sunday’s race saw Elliott finish in tenth place with Larson grabbing victory honors and Reddick finishing runner-up.

Reddick expresses discontent with himself despite having a strong season

Reddick came frustratingly close to winning races several times this season. The winds of fortune never appeared to show him a bit of kindness and they didn’t at Indianapolis either. Expressing his frustration on his X handle, Reddick wrote alongside pictures of his car and himself, “Forever the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

Forever the bridesmaid, never the bride. pic.twitter.com/fZ202WfbEk — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 22, 2024

Regardless of his disappointment, it was thoroughly impressive that he was able to secure runner-up after the pit road issue he had at the start of the final stage. He told the media afterward that it had been a great recovery from his team but the mistake that they made was letting Larson pass them by.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “It was really creative, and he continued to catch the rest of the field and pass cars.” Reddick started from pole position at the Brickyard and led 40 laps. He will be hoping to return after the two-week break and build on the momentum that he has had all season.