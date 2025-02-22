Joey Logano vs Jeff Gordon: Can Team Penske Star Break HMS Legend’s Seemingly Impossible Record?

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #22 Ford Mustang fielded by Team Penske, Joey Logano is one driver who is the closest to breaking one of the sport’s biggest records set to date. The benchmark is set by former Hendrick Motorsports driver and four-time champion Jeff Gordon during his career, making an astonishing 797 consecutive starts during his driving days.

As the Cup Series weekend kicks off in Atlanta this weekend, the second-longest streak of back-to-back starts (685) by the now-retired Martin Treux Jr. will be broken after his appearance during the 2025 Daytona 500.

This makes Logano the frontrunner for the one driver who could topple Gordon’s seemingly unbreakable record. Kevin Harvick, before retiring from the sport in 2023, came closest to achieving this feat with a consistent run of 784 stars in the sport’s premier tier. However, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver also decided to hang up his racing gloves.

Logano on the other hand has a meager 587 consecutive starts in the sport compared to Gordon’s numbers. However, the 34-year-old still has several years of racing ahead of him. This begs the question: Can he achieve the number before retirement?

This weekend, Martin Truex Jr's 685-race start streak will come to an end, dating back to the 2006 Daytona 500. This is the 6th longest run in NASCAR History. Joey Logano, making his 578th consecutive start, will become the new start streak leader in the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/BDuL9OpHp2 — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) February 21, 2025

Assuming the NASCAR calendar remains at 36 events per season, it would take the #22 driver just over six more seasons of continuous performance to break the record. If Logano manages to do so, he will achieve the feat in 2032.

Despite it looking like a herculean task, it is not uncommon for drivers to race into their forties in the sport. What remains to be seen if the Team Penske racer is bothered by such statistical wins to his name? Harvick and Truex Jr. before him did not seem too bothered.

What does Logano think of breaking Gordon’s record?

Taking a realistic approach to whether he will be able to eventually topple one of NASCAR’s most difficult-to-break statistical masterpieces, Logano commended Gordon on the gravity of what he had achieved, which might be missed by several after looking at the record.

He said, “He didn’t get thrown out for anything. He didn’t get sick. He didn’t get hurt. That’s impressive. Especially in the race terms, in his whole career, he wasn’t in the safest car. I mean, it continued to get better but it’s incredible what he accomplished.”

“I might be the only guy that can actually get to it. But it is a long way away,” added the Connecticut native, making sure not to make any bold claims in what is a very long journey indeed. Will Logano be able to topple Gordon’s record? We shall find out in six years.