WATCH: NASCAR Royalty Richard Petty’s Iconic Plymouth Superbird Driven by Son Kyle at Goodwood FOS

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one event motorsports fans around the world look forward to every year. It is held in England and this year, NASCAR royalty was a part of the festivities as well. Richard Petty’s iconic Plymouth Superbird was brought out for the fans to feast their eyes on. The iconic light blue #43 made its way up the hill with the elder Petty’s son Kyle behind the wheel. The King, however, was not too far away.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion did not sit in the Superbird but was given a tour of the track in an equally iconic vehicle. Petty sat in the Beast of Turin, a Fiat S76, first built over 100 years ago in 1910. The two cars ran side by side at Goodwood, as fans reveled in the sights and sounds of two of the most outlandish vehicles on the planet.

We're calling it now. This is possibly the coolest thing we've seen all weekend. Richard Petty as a passenger in the Beast of Turin, driving alongside his son Kyle Petty in his father's Plymouth Superbird. Just incredible. #FOS pic.twitter.com/1h6kflMhPs — Goodwood Road & Racing (@GoodwoodRRC) July 13, 2024

Richard Petty could be seen grinning ear to ear as he went around the track in the Beast of Turin. His son was also having a field day with a phone in his hand as he made a video of the entire drive from behind the wheel. The seven-time Cup Series champion took to social media to call it an unforgettable father-son moment.

Fans on social media appreciated the same as they made their feelings known about The King’s appearance at the Goodwood.

Fans react to Richard Petty taking a ride in the Beast of Turin

“Love seeing NASCAR legends at Goodwood,” one user commented. It is quite rare to see NASCAR featured in a motorsports festival in the United Kingdom. Another user stated that that the Plymouth Superbird was one of the most visually pleasing race cars ever. “The Superbird is Top 10 best looking racecars ever made,” they commented.

The funny thing about seeing Richard Petty take a ride in the Beast of Turin was his hat. The King held on to his iconic piece of clothing, preventing it from flying off as they went around the track. “He’s not losing that iconic hat for love nor money,” one user commented.

Petty’s influence on global motorsports is quite clear with gestures like these. The seven-time champion is respected around the world for his achievements in NASCAR and rightfully so.