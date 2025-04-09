Joey Logano Wants His Kids to Be Humble Despite Acknowledging Big Difference

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Having won three Cup championships in NASCAR, Joey Logano is a big deal. Despite mixed opinions about his latest championship, being a champion carries prestige, a halo that extends even to his children. Yet, Logano did not fully anticipate the intense spotlight that would also shine on his children, and he emphasizes the importance of his children understanding the significance of their father’s profession.

In a conversation on Speed Freaks, when probed about his children’s awareness of their father’s career, Logano expressed that growing up as the child of a three-time Cup champion is certainly out of the ordinary. He noted the oddity of public recognition for his kids, stating that he feels strange when they are out and people recognize his children as well.

According to Logano, they haven’t done anything to earn this recognition themselves, and he wants his children to appreciate but remain grounded about their unique situation. That’s why reflecting on the unique upbringing his children are experiencing, Logano emphasized the importance of humility, noting,

“I want to make sure that they stay humble because I don’t want them to think there’s something they’re not. Because I mean my oldest is seven. Like he thinks it’s cool; he’s he loves racing, loves cars… loves basketball… Jameson’s a little younger, he just wants to go play out in the woods. And Amelia doesn’t care at all…”

“But it’s it’s definitely unique and odd… we come to the racetrack and we can go wherever we want to go.”

He also shared a personal reflection from his own childhood saying that growing up, sneaking into the garage was the forbidden fruit, something most NASCAR fans have attempted at least once.

Yet, it strikes him as odd that his kids, without a second thought, can navigate these areas freely. It’s a big contrast to the typical fan’s experience, and that’s why it’s crucial for him to keep them grounded.

Logano intends to pass down his ethics to his children in a different way

Logano takes a leaf from his own childhood in shaping his approach to parenting, one that favors practicality over lectures. In a discussion with Speed Freaks, Logano delved into his philosophy, inspired by figures like Roger Penske and his own father,

“Just by example that’s the way Roger [Penkse] did that’s the way my dad did it with me. My dad didn’t ever very often sit me down and say this is how you have to do things. It was just I watched.” The method shaped his belief that actions resonate deeper than words.

He expanded on this by emphasizing that children are particularly perceptive to what they see their parents doing, whether it’s how they manage their work, treat their spouse, or interact with others.

For Logano, the adage that ‘actions speak louder than words’ isn’t just a saying — it’s a fundamental principle of parenting. He advocates for leading by example, firmly believing that the most lasting lessons are demonstrated, not dictated.