“That’s the Way My Dad Did It”: Joey Logano’s Blunt Admission on How He Wants to Impact His Kids

Joey Logano stands out as one of the few drivers who claims he is able to toggle between his personal and professional lives seamlessly. That’s because he guards his family time, ensuring nothing interferes. Yet, on the track, he transforms into a challenging competitor, having won three championships.

The Team Penske driver is committed to passing down this work ethic to his children, not through lectures but by embodying the values he cherishes.

As the reigning 2025 champion, Logano shared with Speed Freaks his approach to parenting, mirroring the influences of his own upbringing.

He explained, “Just by example that’s the way Roger did that’s the way my dad did it with me. My dad didn’t ever very often sit me down and say this is how you have to do things. It was just I watched.”

The three-time Cup Series Champion opened up about the powerful lessons he learned from observing his father, who would come home from work with grease under his nails and dirty, always on the move as he ran the company. And Logano used to think, “Okay like this is how you’re supposed to do it I guess right? So, I just watch and learn.”

It’s from these observations that Logano champions the idea that actions speak louder than words, especially when it comes to parenting.

He holds the conviction that whether it concerns work ethics, the way one treats their spouse, or interactions with others, real lessons are imparted through actions rather than conversations.

Logano believes that children absorb more by visually witnessing their parents in action, underlining the adage that example is the best teacher.

Logano doesn’t believe in luck

Reflecting on his three championships, many fans suggest that Logano has been fortunate, particularly considering last year’s events at the Roval 400. There, Alex Bowman’s post-race disqualification shifted the playoff landscape 180 degrees in Logano’s favor, pushing him into the Round of 8. Without Bowman’s weigh-in mishap, Logano’s championship journey could have ended prematurely.

Despite that, Logano was quick to dismiss the notion of luck playing a role in his successes. He champions the ethos of hard work, echoing a sentiment often associated with sports legends like Kobe Bryant, who was known not just for his talent but for his unmatched dedication to practice. Logano cites his mentor, Roger Penske, who famously states, “The harder I work, the luckier I get.”

This philosophy has deeply influenced Logano’s outlook, leading him to firmly state, “I just don’t believe in luck at all.” As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to see if he can replicate the momentum that has marked his career, especially after a slow start similar to last year, to defend his championship title.