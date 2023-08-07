Brad Keselowski Claims NASCAR’s $800 Million Deal “A Big Win for Our Industry”

A few days ago, NASCAR announced that from 2025 onwards, the Xfinity Series will be exclusively broadcasted on the CW Network. This is a deal that, according to the Sports Business Journal, is worth around $800 million or close to $115 million per year. And while there have been many skeptics around the said deal, Brad Keselowski certainly isn’t one.

Advertisement

This is because the RFK driver and co-owner is more tilted towards this deal, being a big win for NASCAR as an industry, its bigger impact on the future of the sport than its immediate one. But with that, Keselowski doesn’t think this deal will have any immediate impact on his team’s involvement in the Xfinity Series.

Brad Keselowski shares his take on NASCAR’s $800 million deal with the CW

Ahead of the Cup race in Michigan, Keselowski was asked about how he views NASCAR’s $800 million deal as a factor in RFK Racing expanding their racing operation. Keselowski replied, “It is certainly very intriguing. I thought the announcement for the Xfinity Series was a big win for our industry to be on broadcast for all the races for that series.”

Advertisement

“I think that gives us a high level of exposure for that series that hopefully transcends into whatever the media rights deal is for the Cup Series or at least compliments it in some way. I think that is an exciting moment for our sport which is probably not fully understood at this moment but if we fast forward the clock five or 10 years I think we will say that was a really nice win for the sport.”

He continued, “It is yet to be seen what is going to happen with the Cup Series and Truck Series and I would be remiss to have an answer for you on what our level of involvement will be in the Xfinity Series.”

NASCAR Spotter claimed the the CW deal makes him nervous

While Keselowski pointed to the bigger positives of the CW deal, NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin pointed to the other side of it, as he explained why it makes him “really nervous.”

He recently said, “If those people are on NASCAR payroll, that makes me really nervous from a broadcasting side because we know that MRN, Dave Moody, all those guys, they’re all on NASCAR payroll, they all work for NASCAR. There’s no way around it.”

Advertisement

Griffin claimed that as a sports fan, he wants to know when he’s watching a broadcast and the opinions of the broadcasters, which is something he hopes everyone would understand.

Yet the truth is, that until the deal finally kicks into action, which will be from 2025, we won’t actually know what or how it impacts NASCAR, both for better, and for worse.