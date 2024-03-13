Joey Logano wants to follow Kevin Harvick after NASCAR career ends

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 28: Joey Logano, driver of the 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, talks with Kevin Harvick, driver of the 4 Mobil 1 Ford, during practice for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 28 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Coca-Cola 600 Icon2105288274

Stewart-Haas Racing icon Kevin Harvick served as an inspiration for many upcoming drivers while he was still a driver in the Cup Series. Now, outside the field and in the broadcast booth of Fox Sports, he continues playing that role. Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of the icon when retirement knocks at his door.

Talking on a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano said that he was still a good five years away from considering hanging up his suit. He continued, “Gonna have to wait and see how life’s going and what’s going on, but it [broadcasting] definitely seems like something I’d want to do.”

Logano’s words stem from the belief that what Harvick is doing is ultimately good for NASCAR. Though he is being paid to do it and has a considerably relaxed schedule, Harvick’s work is of core importance to the development of the sport. And Logano wishes to be a part of something like that when he retires.

He said, “When I am done driving, I am not just going to leave the sport. I don’t agree with that. When you look at what Kevin’s doing right now, not only does he enjoy doing it and is getting paid, but it’s great for the sport. It’s the right thing to do for the sport, on top of it.”

Joey Logano cites less pressure as the key advantage of being in the TV booth

Harvick is now five races deep into his maiden full-time season in the broadcast booth. He recently spoke of his experience to Fox5 Atlanta and said, “It’s a lot less stressful. I don’t have to worry about how fast my car is, who is mad at me, what time the meetings start, all that is way lower than what it used to be.”

Seeing things on a similar line, Logano too believes that the broadcasting job puts much less pressure on an individual than being in a car does. He said, “There’s significantly less pressure up in the TV booth. It’s enjoyable. Yeah, you might not win every time but you’re definitely not going to lose. You know what you’re gonna have when you wake up in the morning.”

Despite his clarity about the path that he wants his career to take in the future, Logano isn’t ready yet to call it quits behind the #22 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Currently battling a 30+ race winless streak, he will travel to the Bristol Motor Speedway over the coming weekend.