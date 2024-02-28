“I’ve Gone Through a Lot”: Why Kevin Harvick Took a Backseat During NASCAR Coverage at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick has witnessed some extreme NASCAR races in just a few days since taking his seat in the Fox Sports booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Following the trio’s coverage of the Daytona 500 and its rain-related delay, they traveled to Atlanta to be the voices of the Ambetter Health 400.

The insane race finish at the 1.54-mile superspeedway had Harvick hanging on the edge of his seat and he couldn’t be more thrilled about this new point-of-view he has. Talking to Fox recently, he explained why he chose not to intervene during his fellows’ commentary on the final lap of the race despite his excitement.

Noting that people loved Mike Joy call the last lap because he does such a good job at it, he said, “I didn’t want to get in the middle of those two talking. So I just kind of let it all play out and watch the end of the race and listen to those two.” Bowyer had been so invested in the finishing seconds that Harvick joked that he had to hold him back possibly jumping through the glass.

He continued, “I’ve gone through a lot in the first few weeks. To be able to witness one of the greatest finishes in NASCAR history and we’ve had rain and rain delays and all kinds of of crazy stuff happened. But it was a wild weekend.” His next race will be at Las Vegas on March 3rd where he will join Joy and Bowyer once again.

Kevin Harvick on his transition from the driving seat to the booth

The former NASCAR icon spoke to Fox5 Atlanta before the Ambetter Health 400 and expressed the changes that he experienced from being inside the car and now, outside. He noted that the new job is certainly not as stressful as the old one and he has a lot less to worry about. His words went, “I have kind of chosen the end date that I spent with my driving career and it has paid off and put us in a good position to talk about racing from up top and be able to be good with being out of the car.”

While he did acknowledge that he was finding getting to know everybody in the booth was a challenge, not having to get involved in crashes and wrecks was a welcome pleasure for the former Cup Series champion.