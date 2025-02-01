mobile app bar

“Finally Jeff Gordon Back in a Race Car”: Return of NASCAR Legends Including Mark Martin, Bill Elliott Leaves NASCAR Fans Excited

Nov 22, 2015; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Several legends from the NASCAR world are set to assemble at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in August as an International Race of Champions (IROC) reboot is on the cards for later this year. Names such as Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott, and Mark Martin will be on track again at the famed Laguna Seca road course, taking each other on during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

The group of former IROC champions will also include names such as McLaren F1 team’s CEO Zak Brown. They will be going head to head with the field, and fans of stock car racing are appropriately excited for it. “Can’t wait! We’ll be there!” exclaimed one fan.

“Finally Jeff Gordon back in a race car. Hopefully,” wrote another follower, hoping to see the likes of Gordon and other former NASCAR drivers behind the wheel of a racecar.

Previewing the event ahead of time, another fan wrote, “Wow! That will be an awesome!,” with another referencing how the news reminded him of stock car racing from back in the 1990s, “Did 1990s call? This’ crazy cool.”

Authentic IROC machinery from the series’ history will also be showcased during the upcoming event with cars driven by legendary names such as Cale Yarborough and Dale Earnhardt on full display on and off the track.

“I’m so pumped that they’re bringing back the iconic IROC series, when we used to be able to answer the question of who was the best of the best! Can’t wait to get it out on the track,” wrote Zak Brown, previewing the event on his social media handle.

As a part of a larger celebration of motorsports during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the IROC group will be part of 14 different groups at the venue, one of which is also dedicated to the history of F1 and celebrating the 75th anniversary of the open-wheeled series.

“I’m also excited to give fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with our drivers and the incredible group of IROC cars that will be on display,” said IROC co-owner Ray Evernham, previewing the event slated to take place in August this year.

Two-time CART champion Al Unser Jr. will be seen piloting the pace car during the event, as a mark of respect for the former driver and his fellow competitors from different genres of racing. The event is surely going to bring back memories for several die-hard fans of NASCAR and motorsport in general, with a melting pot of different disciplines in one place.

