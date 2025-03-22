Josh Berry Cautiously Words Wood Brothers’ Superiority Over Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Team

Josh Berry’s first win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Speedway recently became a focal point in the sport, particularly as he was perceived as an unlikely victor. His status as a newcomer, having only joined the Series as a full-time driver two years ago, coupled with his affiliation with Wood Brothers Racing — a team experiencing a period of quiescence — emphasized the lesser chances of his win.

Advertisement

Besides, when he was with Stewart-Haas Racing, all he could manage to finish was P27 in the final standings, with two top-5s and two top-10s in the season. That’s why in his recent remarks, Berry not only praised his current team but also highlighted its superiority over his previous team.

Although Harrison Burton briefly drew attention to the team last year with his win, Berry’s win indicates a potential resurgence for Wood Brothers Racing. Having driven for JR Motorsports for several years, Berry acknowledged the opportunities provided by Stewart-Haas Racing but expressed a clear preference for his current situation.

He articulated his respect for his former colleagues, particularly noting Rodney Childress and his team’s commendable performance. Berry explained his affection for the guys on the #4 team, including Childress, and that the whole group at SHR did an amazing job. However, he said, it was the environment that was different over there.

Berry articulated that upon his association with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), he perceived, “From the time I joined there, there was a lot of uncertainty and it’s just hard to not think that didn’t have some affect in some form or fashion.” He noted a big shift with Wood Brothers Racing, emphasizing that he has consistently piloted a swift and competitive car in each race this season.

Berry expressed satisfaction with the speed of his #21 car, maintaining a strong performance consistently throughout the season. He highlighted his routine contention in races, coupled with strong showings in both racing and qualifying. Berry stated that these elements are essential for any driver aiming for victory in the Cup Series.

Does Denny Hamlin see Berry’s future in the Cup Series and playoffs?

Despite Josh Berry’s unexpected victory at Las Vegas, Denny Hamlin has voiced that Berry’s continued presence at the top and now in the playoffs after his Las Vegas win could challenge other teams that would be inside the top 16 positions.

Hamlin noted the compelling performance of the #21 Wood Brothers Racing driver, who secured a third-place finish at Phoenix before winning the subsequent race, asserting his dominance of late.

Hamlin articulated his forecast with conviction, stating, “When I say taking a spot, like the way he’s running, he’s not just taking a spot. He’s someone that could go in there and win get into a couple of rounds deeper than just round of 16, the way he’s running.”

While it remains to be confirmed whether Berry will meet Hamlin’s projections, his current skills and abilities on the track undeniably rank him among the best drivers in NASCAR’s top-tier series.