"Daniel (Suarez) & I Have Our Differences...": Ross Chastain Vows To Help Teammate In NASCAR Playoff Push

Trackhouse Racing superstar Daniel Suarez begins his push for the Cup Series championship this Sunday in Atlanta. He secured his playoff berth with a narrow victory over Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch at this very venue during the season’s opening weeks.

As he looks to cause a similar upset again, Ross Chastain is gearing up to help out the Mexican driver whenever possible. Chastain told the press on Saturday after qualifying to start 18th, “If there is an opportunity to push the N0. 99, make a hole for him, do anything to help the No. 99, absolutely we are all in. That starts with building the race cars at the shop, picking tire pressures, settings, and setups.”

And it isn’t just him who is ready to lend a hand should Suarez need it. He continued, “Daniel and I have our differences in the way we drive, and our teams have their differences in how they operate, but my crew chief made it clear to (Matt Swiderski), I’ve made it clear to Daniel and our leadership group at Trackhouse. The No. 1 team will help however we can.”

The confidence of Chastain having his back is sure to inspire confidence in the Monterrey, Mexico native behind the wheel. Suarez’s mission, as he has accepted, is to get Trackhouse Racing its first Cup Series title. Worryingly, his recent momentum doesn’t exactly shout optimism.

He has qualified to start this Sunday’s race from 30th position. The low order will ensure that he takes all the help he can from Chastain. He also has five top-10 finishes in Atlanta over 11 appearances, which paint a somewhat positive picture headed into Sunday’s event.

Other drivers who are seeking to push their teammates toward Phoenix

The current playoff format can be extremely discouraging at times. Despite their top-notch performances over the regular season, deserving drivers like Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace were cut from the sixteen-driver list this year. However, there’s little time to wallow over how fate turned out.

Buescher will be watching his teammate Brad Keselowski race for the championship, and his outlook is clear. He said, “I obviously know if we can do anything throughout these playoffs to help the No. 6, without hurting yourself. I’m certainly aware of it and we will do what we can.”

Wallace is in a similar situation. Tyler Reddick will be gunning for the title while he will be expected to help in every possible way. He maintained, “On the outside looking in, it sucks, but at the same time, you’re happy for the team, and I can say that confidently, without blowing smoke.”

His words beg a look into the past. He self-admittedly went into depression when Ryan Blaney, his close friend, won the championship last year. Will he do so should Reddick grab the honor this year?

Only time will tell. Narrow ethical lines will be ridden and tricky mind games will be played before a champion emerges at the end of this season.