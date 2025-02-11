“The Newly Wedded Wife Was Very Impatient With Me”: NASCAR Fans Look Back on Kyle Larson Heartbreak Amid Record-Breaking Run in 2021

Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick driver Kyle Larson (17) sits near his pit box Friday, May 17, 2024, during Fast Friday ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyle Larson is targeting his second championship this season, building on his impressive 2021 campaign, which included 10 wins. That year, Larson’s efforts nearly saw him match Jimmie Johnson’s 2007 feat of winning four consecutive races, positioning him as the first driver of his era to achieve such a streak. However, a flat tire dashed his aspirations and robbed him of the milestone.

In 2021, while chasing what would have been his fifth victory and fourth in a row (following wins at Charlotte, Sonoma, and Nashville), Larson’s luck turned for the worse at Pocono. He was ready for victory in a fierce contest that lasted the final 29 laps until a left-front tire failure catapulted his Chevrolet into the outside wall at Turn 3 on the final lap, relegating him to a P9 finish.

Race fans recently reacted to the moment a NASCAR fan page revived it by posting a video of the race’s final lap, sparking a nostalgia wave among fans.

While one fan lamented, “I hate you for making me relive this,” another reminisced about a personal moment, “Remember this after taking photos after my wedding, was on the way up to the reception and they had it on the tv at the bar. Stood there watched it. The newly wedded wife was very impatient with me.”

Another enthusiast highlighted Larson’s excellent season: “An amazing year for Larson. If that tire wouldn’t have blown it would have been 11 wins including the All-Star race. One of the only championships in this format era that was 100% legit.”

Meanwhile, a spectator who experienced the heartbreak firsthand shared, “Worst beat I’ve ever had on a bet, I was at the race saw him take the white started cheering they came back around and was confused where he was.”

The incident marked Larson’s first finish outside the top-2 in seven races. Had he won that race at Pocono, he would have been the 2021 Cup Champion, with 11 season victories.

Eventually, Larson won five of the 10 Playoff races, securing hits in four of the final five at Charlotte Roval, Texas, Kansas, and Phoenix. This marked one of the most dominant title runs since former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson.

Having shown exceptional consistency in subsequent seasons, finishing 2024 in P6 despite being the winningest driver of that season, it will be fascinating to see if he can secure his second championship title this year.