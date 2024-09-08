mobile app bar

Josh Berry Confident of Playing the Spoiler Role at Atlanta

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josh Berry Confident of Playing the Spoiler Role at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (4) walks through the garage area prior to qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not qualifying for the playoffs this year, Josh Berry has shown glimpses of how good he is during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. He did a fantastic job in qualifying on Saturday this weekend and will be starting the Atlanta race from P4 this Sunday.

Despite having a scary crash in Daytona a few weeks ago where his car was seen flipping upside-down, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver seems confident heading into the postseason. He hopes to stay out of that kind of trouble in Atlanta.

The veteran race car driver believes that the key to winning a race at the 1.5-mile-long facility will be handling and avoiding wrecks. The former is under the driver’s control but things can get interesting when it comes to the latter.

Even the most experienced drivers can spin out on a track such as Atlanta or get caught in someone else’s wreck. Reacting to such situations quickly will be key and Berry is confident of leaving his mark on the event.

“Yeah, I think so,” he told the media when asked if he could play spoiler to the playoff drivers. “Obviously, we had a really good car at Daytona with a lot of speed. We were in a great position there until we weren’t, so we feel like we had a strong car here in the spring. I feel like I’ve grown and learned a lot since then.”

There’s no pressure on the driver of the #4 car to get points now since he’s not in the playoffs. That can be seen as a positive as Berry can race with a relaxed mindset since he has nothing to lose. The same could even help him take the checkered flag on Sunday against all odds, while also playing a supporting role in teammate Chase Briscoe’s postseason bid.

Can Berry be the surprise winner at Atlanta?

It would make for a fantastic feel-good story if he gets the job done in his very first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season and wins this Sunday. Berry believes that he has as much a chance as anyone else to take the checkered flag.

The only condition that he believes needs to be fulfilled is staying out of wrecks. Stewart-Haas Racing has a good car, as was made evident last week.

“I think it’s really important to have your car handling good where you can race up front all night and then there is definitely some fate involved in being there at the end, but I feel like we have as good a shot as anybody coming here. We just have to execute and stay out of trouble,” he added.

The Atlanta race is shaping up to be an unpredictable yet exciting affair. Berry will start the race from P4 and hope to keep his spot near the front of the pack throughout the event to race for the win.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these